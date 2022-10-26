The Mysterious Benedict Society is Disney+’s Answer to Marvel and Star Wars Fatigue

Why is The Mysterious Benedict Society a series that neither Benedict Cumberbatch nor Benedict Wong is involved in? Trenton Lee Stewart wrote the first book with the same name in 2007, then proceeded to write three more novels plus a prequel. The novel series was a middle-grade bestseller long before either Benedict became famous in the US for playing Sherlock Holmes or the Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

Season 1 follows Nicholas Benedict (Tony Hale) as he fights his twin brother L.D. Curtain’s (also Tony Hale) nefarious scheme to control the world via a massive mind control machine called The Whisperer. The world of Benedict and Curtain is an alternate reality version of our world where things went off the rails in the 1950s and ‘60s. This explains the lack of things like cell phones and the internet but the existence of television. Tony Hale’s brilliant double act is in fact the most compelling reason for new viewers to start watching The Mysterious Benedict Society. How many series can claim one actor plays the hero and the villain/antagonist at the same time?!?

Curtain’s web of government control and lies cannot be defeated solely by violence. Mr. Benedict uses his scientific skills and relies on a team of specialists in the areas he lacks to help disable the Whisperer. Number Two (Kristen Schaal), Rhonda Kazembe (MaameYaa Biafo), and Milligan (Ryan Hurst) are his faithful assistants and friends. Curtain’s cover for operating the Whisperer is disguising itself as a gifted and talented school which requires assembling a group of orphan children who are also smart and able to see through the fake “Emergency” Curtain created for domination. The kids call themselves The Mysterious Benedict Society, hence the title. Reynie Muldoon (Mystic Inscho) is an ace riddle and puzzle solver and also serves as the de facto leader. Kate Weatherall (Emmy De Olivera) has tools in a bucket for every possible physical roadblock. Sticky Washington (Seth Carr) is a memorization master. Constance Contraire (Marta Kessler) ends up disabling the Whisperer by sheer force on the strength of her resistance to lies.

Season 2 picks up with the Society a year after the Whisperer is disabled. Mr. Benedict set up a reunion and scavenger hunt for the children to enjoy but he and Number Two are abducted during their trip abroad. The Society refuses to sit still while Milligan and Rhonda sort out what happened and find the trail of clues Mr. Benedict left behind.

Just when everyone thought Mr. Curtain was defeated, it turns out he’s back with a brand new scam for world domination. He’s rebranded himself as a self-help guru who supposedly defeated the “Emergency” by choosing happiness. Not only is Curtain taking credit for Mr. Benedict’s hard work, but he’s also employing underhanded psychological tricks. Curtain’s henchmen have taken Mr. Benedict and Number Two to his fancy retreat which is really a massive jail and they have to find a way out.

At New York Comic Con earlier in October, Den of Geek caught up with the cast and crew to gain some insight into the inner workings of Season 2.