House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailers Tease the Book’s Most Traumatic Moment 

Regardless of which side you prefer, both trailers are full of juicy details and worth watching in full.

The Green trailer features ominous voiceovers from Aegon II and his many supporters at court: his mother Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), his grandfather and Hand Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), his brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), and his Lord Commander of the Kingsguard Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). The clip also includes striking imagery of Seven-Pointed Stars covering the Red Keep, some Green soldiers preparing anti-dragon weaponry, and a skirmish in the Riverlands.

The Black trailer is accompanied by dispatches from Rhaenyra’s team: her uncle/love Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), her eldest son Jacaerys (Harry Collett), her father-in-law Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), and her mother-in-law Rhaenys (Eve Best). The images here are equally juicy as we get to see plenty of dragons and Jace’s meeting with potential Northern supporters at the Wall.

The best part about taking in both trailers, however, is realizing that they each tease a major moment that is sure to occur early in the season from multiple perspectives. How major a moment are we talking here? Imagine if, before Game of Thrones season 3, HBO released two trailers that featured no fewer than three shots from The Red Wedding. The moment in question is known among fans as “Blood and Cheese.” Meet us after the spoiler warning if you want to see the images in question and learn more about the event.

This following contains information from the book Fire & Blood that will ultimately spoil House of the Dragon season 2.

If you recall, House of the Dragon season 1 ended with Aemond Targaryen’s ancient dragon Vhagar getting a little too rowdy and killing Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys and his dragon Arrax. Naturally, such a horrifying act from the Greens deserves an equally horrifying response from the Blacks. That response comes shortly after Lucerys’ death.