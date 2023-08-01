House of the Dragon Season 2 Set Photos Point to a Fan Favorite Storyline

Is that an unfortunate situation for the British cast of actors, many of whom would like to support their striking American colleagues? Absolutely. Is it in poor taste for HBO to find a way to continue filming, putting showrunner Ryan Condal (of both the non-striking directors’ guild and the striking writers’ guild) in a difficult spot? You betcha. Does it also mean we still get to receive compelling House of the Dragon season 2 news amid a relative content desert? Ok fine, yeah. It does. But let’s be respectful about it.

In addition to Martin’s revealing blog post, some big downloads of House of the Dragon season 2 information have dropped within the past couple of weeks. And nearly all of them point to a major storyline that fans of the source material Fire & Blood will be delighted to see made the cut.

The first bit of news is a casting. Per Winter is Coming, compiling a report from reliable scoop site Redanian Intelligence, Amanda Collin has been cast as Jeyne Arryn. Sci-fi fans will be familiar with Collin through her role as the enigmatic and powerful android Mother on HBO Max series Raised by Wolves. Interestingly enough, House of the Dragon has also reportedly cast her android “Father” counterpart in that show, Abubakar Salim, as Alyn of Hull in season 2.

In Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire timeline, Jeyne Arryn was the Head of House Arryn and the Lady of the Eyrie through the reign of four Targaryen monarchs. As a female ruler of her region, Lady Jeyne understandably has some Westerosi bullshit to deal with, including the fact that the fictional “historians” presented in Fire & Blood have a lot to say about her sexuality. The source Mushroom insists that she had a voracious appetite for men. Septon Eustace points to her lifelong friendship with Jessamyn Redford as an indication she was attracted to women. House of the Dragon will have a chance to answer that question, but more importantly will also get to depict House Arryn’s continuing frayed relationship with House Targaryen, following Prince Daemon’s likely murder of The Vale’s own Lady Rhea Royce.

The casting of Jeyne Arryn will be an opportunity for season 2 to spend more time with one of its most important characters: Queen Rhaenyra’s eldest son Jacaerys Velaryon. You might recall that in House of the Dragon season 1’s final episode, Rhaenyra sent her two eldest boys on recruiting missions. The younger Lucerys “Luke” was sent south to the Stormlands on what was seen as the relatively safer journey, while the older “Jace” was sent north for the more perilous route.

Unfortunately, even the “easier” task ended up costing Luke his life. How then will Jace be able to handle his northern responsibilities? The introduction of Jeyne Arryn suggests that it might go better than one might think … as does the inclusion of a region north of The Vale. And that brings us to the set photos.