House of the Dragon Just Brought Back Its Most Beloved Character

Interestingly enough, Viserys’ first appearance in the episode isn’t so much a cameo as it is a rerun. While fitfully sleeping, Daemon revisits what must surely be one of the worst moments of his life – the time Viserys angrily removed him from heir status for joking about the death of Viserys’ wife and infant son. Aside from some omissions and Daemon’s occasional self-aware commentary (“You can’t possibly still be angry about this”) the meeting plays out exactly as it does in the season 1 premiere.

“Did you say it? The heir for a day. Did you say it?” Viserys furiously questions Daemon before continuing on-script. “My family has just been destroyed. You should have been at my side. But instead you chose to celebrate your own rise. Laughing at me. Laughing with the whores and lickspittles. You have no allies at court but me. I have only ever defended you. Everything I’ve given you you’ve thrown back in my face. I’ve decided to name a new heir. You are to return to Runestone and your lady wife at once. And you are to do so without quarrel by order of your king.”

A rewatch of season 1 episode 1 confirms that this hallucination proceeds as the actual moment did, word-for-word. That fact alone makes this Daemon’s most torturous and powerful vision yet. Daemon’s previous dreams included hyperbolic moments that never really happened like his killing of a young Rhaenyra or the bedding of his own mother. The fact that this one arrives in perfect fidelity hammers home just how important it was in Daemon’s life.

Daemon and Viserys’ conversation is presented so faithfully that one might wonder whether Considine actually reprised his role as Viserys or if production just re-used the original footage. There’s a second Viserys vision in this episode, however, and it contains no known previous footage. Additionally, HBO confirmed to Den of Geek that Considine did indeed return to film on season 2.

In that second scene, the dreaming Daemon arrives to the sept where Viserys is weeping over Aemma’s body. Daemon pulls his brother close into a tender embrace and says what he always wanted to: “I’m sorry. You needed me. I’m here now. I’m here now.” Daemon is then woken up by Ser Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale) who informs him of happy tidings in The Riverlands. Lord Grover Tully has died and the more amenable Lord Oscar Tully has succeeded him. As Alys promised, Daemon has received the good news he waited for. When Ser Simon leaves, Daemon starts to softly weep … but certainly not over the loss of Grover Tully.

The Game of Thrones franchise has endured many character exits throughout its lengthy run. By tying Viserys to Daemon’s spooky catharsis, House of the Dragon found an emotionally and logically satisfying way to bring one great character back. Now let’s finally get Considine that Emmy.