House of the Dragon Makes George R.R. Martin’s Silliest Joke Canon

Look, George R.R. Martin had to create a lot of names on the fly when developing the literally hundreds of Westerosi houses in A Song of Ice and Fire. While many of region’s families like to recycle names like the Starks and “Brandon” or the Targaryens and “Aegon,” that still leaves countless unique first names to develop. Simply put: George needed a break at some point. That’s probably why several key historical House Tully figures borrowed their monikers from some muppets.

Grover, Elmo, Kermit, and Oscar all made their debut in Fire & Blood, the fictional “history” book upon which House of the Dragon is based. Archmaester Gyldayn describes the disposition of Grover’s descendants thusly:

“Then as now, the riverlords were a fractious, quarrelsome lot. Kermit Tully, Lord of Riverrun, was their liege lord, and nominally commander of their host…but it must be remembered that his lordship was but nineteen years of age, and “green as summer grass,” as the northmen might say. His brother Oscar, who had slain three men during the Muddy Mess and been knighted on the battlefield afterward, was still greener, and cursed with the sort of prickly pride so common in second sons.”

Kermit is “green as summer grass?” eh? And Oscar is cursed with a sort of “prickly pride” huh? After the book’s publishing, Martin’s World of Ice and Fire co-authors (and webmasters of Westeros.org) Elio M. García and Lina Antonsson confirmed that the muppet connections were all very deliberate.

Yep. Not sure why exactly, other than it amused him, but the colors of the three muppets has been noted (Red, Green, Blue) — Elio & Linda (@westerosorg) April 4, 2017

The colors mentioned in that tweet refer to the three colors of the various “forks” of the mighty central Westeros river The Trident. It just so happens that they all correspond to three of the muppets chosen as Tullys: Elmo (red), Kermit (green), and Grover (blue). It’s also worth noting that House Tully isn’t some obscure entity in Westeros. They’re a very big deal as evidenced by Catelyn Stark, Lysa Arryn, Edmure Tully, and Brynden “Blackfish” Tully’s presence on Game of Thrones. Next time you rewatch the series, bear in mind that Catelyn Stark has some muppet DNA in her ancestry.

Befitting the status of their influential house, all four Sesame Street Tullys (Grover and Kermit in particular) actually end up playing a sizable role in the Dance of the Dragons – the Targaryen civil war that will be depicted in House of the Dragon. As evidenced by his brief mention in episode 6, Grover Tully has a modest role to play near the beginning of the war. Then Elmo Tully will play a similarly sized role before Kermit Tully comes in at the very end to become a major player in the Seven Kingdoms’ reconstruction era.