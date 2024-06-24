House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Bloody Aftermath and Sullied White Cloaks

For all its high-minded artistry and exploration of complex themes, every now and then the Game of Thrones world likes to remind you that A Song of Ice and Fire series author George R.R. Martin is an entertainer first and foremost. With its splendid staging of the deadly duel between twins Ser Arryk Cargyll (Luke Tittensor) and Ser Erryk Cargyll (Elliott Tittensor), House of the Dragon suggests the folks making the show are consummate entertainers as well.

Of course, two brothers fighting each other to the death over their political differences is inherently tragic, and the lengthy fight scene plays up that sorrow. But the sight of two identical human beings throwing haymakers while Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Ser Lorent Marbrand (Max Wrottesley) look on, unable to tell the two apart, is also satisfyingly slapstick. The scene really captures the whole appeal of this franchise in one brilliantly disorienting package.

It also helps that the set up for the Cargyll fight is appropriately goofy. Following the murder of Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen on their own home turf, the Greens differ on how to continue this terrible tit-for-tat. Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) points out, not wrongly, that no reprisal is needed because Rhaenyra’s cause has already been irreparably harmed by the vile act. This is as big a public relations victory as one can achieve. In more reasonable times (i.e. while King Viserys I was still alive) Otto’s perspective would have been the one that held strong. In this time of burgeoning war, however, vengeance tends to win out. And that’s how noted genius Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) comes up with the idea to send one guy to Dragonstone to kill Rhaenyra…leading to near-immediate catastrophe.

“A Son for a Son” established Ser Criston as a keen strategic mind – or at least someone who wants to be. Rather than indulging King Aegon II’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) tactical flights of fancy, the Dornish Lord Commander spent time with the shrewder Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), poring over maps and plotting the liberation of The Riverlands. But the fog of war has a way of making idiots of us all – as does the embarrassment of being caught with one’s pants down (literally). Truthfully a straight line can be drawn from Helaena walking in on Criston and Alicent fucking right to the tragic deaths of Arryk and Erryk. That, my friends, is drama. Not necessarily because it’s smart but because it’s so believably stupid.

The big Cargyll climax also works because the rest of the episode is filled with so many little moments that remind you that showrunner Ryan Condal, episode writer Sara Hess, and the rest of the writers’ room have a deep understanding of this world and the people who inhabit it. My first watch of House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 felt a little disappointing after the bloody excitement of “A Son for a Son.” A second watch, however, revealed that this is one of the more thematically-disciplined episodes of the show yet. This installment continues last week’s tradition of introducing “smallfolk” characters like Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim) and Hugh the Hammer (Kieran Bew) while exploring even further the impotent frustrations that come along with being a pawn in someone else’s schemes.

When Prince Aemond pays a visit to his matronly brothel madame of choice at a Flea Bottom pillowhouse, he confesses to her that killing Luke was an accident and he regrets it. In response, the woman carefully reminds him “When princes lose their temper, it is often others who suffer. The smallfolk like me.” The scene ends shortly after that with Aemond’s face showing no signs of recognition or understanding. How could it? It’s clear that this motherly figure holds some power over Aemond, as his sinewy naked body drapes itself across her lap. But she still might as well be a bug to him. Hell, we’re all bugs to Targaryens.