House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 Ending Explained: Did Two Characters Just Die?

Another key difference is that King Aegon II and Sunfyre appear to have been a part of Cole’s plan the entire time as well. But perhaps the Westerosi historians who catalog the events in Fire & Blood just don’t want to believe that a Targaryen king could act so rashly and foolishly.

Did Rhaenys Die?

Yes, we’re sad to report that Rhaenys Targaryen, Queen Who Never Was and the Lady of Driftmark, has indeed died. While television frequently operates under the “no body, no death” bylaws, it’s probably safe to conclude that being lit on fire and dropped a mile out of the sky doesn’t require the visual confirmation of a body.

Like her Fire & Blood counterpart, Rhaenys perishes at the Battle at Rook’s Rest alongside her dragon Meleys. In the weeks to come, her surviving husband Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) will likely be equally furious at the Greens for killing his wife and Queen Rhaenyra for letting her fly to battle in her stead. The successful killing of both a dragon and a dragonrider marks one of the war’s first big victories.

Meleys’ death should remind both sides of this war that dragons aren’t indestructible and maybe they should be a little more careful with the Targaryen family birthright. Believe it or not, they will not heed this lesson.

Did King Aegon II Die?

While King Aegon II’s arrival on Sunfyre was believed to be part of Ser Criston’s plan in Fire & Blood, that is very clearly not the case on House of the Dragon. Drunk, miserable, and sensing that his grip on power is slipping, Aegon flies off to Rook’s Rest against his council’s wishes. And now he’s dead… or is he?

Aemond was imprecise (deliberately so) in where he had Vhagar aim her dragon fire during the battle. While the people observing on the ground may believe that Aemond was targeting Rhaenys and Meleys, he was really sending some friendly fire Aegon’s way. Sunfyre’s wing is severely damaged and he tumbles out of the sky, Aegon in tow.