House of the Dragon Finale Theory Points to Big Aegon Twist

I’m also thinking, look at the kids hair. Both Helaena and Aegon have wavy hair (esp. when Aegon was young), Aemond is the only one of the siblings to always have bone straight hair. What if the twins have such straight hair b/c they took after their dad? pic.twitter.com/1biaiTYJ5t — Lily of the Vally (@Deedamai) October 18, 2022

As far as theories go, it’s not entirely outside the realm of possibility. Aemond does appear to treat Helaena better than his brother, and given Aegon’s self-destructive behavior, it makes sense that Helaena would seek comfort and companionship with someone else.

But as others in the comments of the original tweet have pointed out, this clip isn’t enough to go on to support this theory. Sure, some argue that this is why Aemond just waltzes right into Helaena’s room and why he later claims to be next in line for the throne after Aegon instead of Aegon’s son, but as of now a secret relationship between Aemond and Helaena is based more on conjecture than what the show has actually presented to us thus far.

Personally, I can’t hear the twins say “Aemond” clearly enough in the clip to give this theory my full support, but, trying to ignore the fact that he’s also her brother, I can see why fans would ship Aemond and Helaena instead of Aegon and Helaena. Aegon sexually assaulted a girl in the previous episode “The Lord of the Tides” and spent a good part of their family dinner making sexually suggestive comments toward their cousin Baela (Bethany Antonia). As much as Aemond also sucks as a person (i.e. the Vhagar incident), Helaena unfortunately doesn’t have many other options.

Helaena deserves better than Aemond and Aegon, but unfortunately for her the Targaryens; proclivity for incest and Alicent and Otto’s desire to hold onto power for the Hightowers means that those two are really her only options if she wants to avoid the scrutiny that Rhaenrya has faced regarding the paternity of her children. It’s not that she doesn’t deserve the same sexual freedoms that Rhaenyra has enjoyed, but rather that she’s even more trapped in her situation than Rhaenyra was.

If Aemond really is the father of Helaena’s children, then that could be a potential weakness for Rhaenyra and her supporters to exploit as they fight for her rightful place on the Iron Throne. It’s even harder for Alicent to take the moral high ground and argue for Aegon’s right to the throne if the paternity of her own grandchildren can be called into question.