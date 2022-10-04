House of the Dragon Anthology: What Other Targaryen Stories Could Be Explored

The Reigns of Daeron and Baelor Targaryen

Perhaps the most obvious way to continue House of the Dragon is by doing one of their fancy time jumps, but this time moving a couple of generations down the road. Without spoiling the events of House of the Dragon, Daeron is the grandson of at least one important character in the current series (look it up at your own risk, if you be unsullied). Dareon will also go on to be the first king to come of age in a realm where the might of Targaryen power is in question.

In other words, it would be a chance to continue the story chronologically while feeling the full consequences of House of the Dragon’s impending war. Condal seems to be entertaining the notion as well since he also said the following during his interview with westeros.org:

“I think now we’re telling the story of this large civil war that happens when both sides have dragons, and I think it’d be fascinating to also explore a time when Targaryens are still in power but don’t have any dragons. How do they then threaten their enemies, and how would the whole strategy of war change. There are a lot of places to go.”

Dareon’s tenure offers that because the dragons began to die out during his predecessor’s reign, and this young strapping boy king becomes the first Targaryen in several generations to decide to take the Dornish on straight ahead and finally subsume Done into the Seven Kingdoms. His own (eventual) successor, Baelor the Blessed, is also a fascinating and fanatical figure in the lore of George R.R. Martin. Baelor’s the man who built the Great Sept of Baelor (hence the name of the spot where Ned Stark lost his head), but he also had a messiah complex and marched across the desert on foot.

It’s all very intriguing for “A Song of Ice and Fire” nerds… but is it as visually thrilling as the dragon-on-dragon warfare we seem poised to watch in subsequent seasons of House of the Dragon? If not, there is always…

The Blackfyre Rebellions

Many fans of Martin’s books seem eager to watch House of the Dragon move on from the relatively recent aftermath of the Dance of the Dragons and pick up nearly a full century later with the Blackfyre rebellions. For here is not one, not two, but a whole series of little civil wars between Targaryens and Backfyres, the trueborn children and bastards of King Aegon IV Targaryen.