House of the Dragon: How Paddy Considine’s King Viserys Improves on the Book Character

“King Viserys Targaryen I, as portrayed by Paddy Considine on the show, is better than the way I wrote King Viserys in Fire & Blood,” Martin said while answering fan questions on social media last month. “He’s stronger, he’s still conflicted, but he’s more of a tragic figure.”

Four episodes into House of the Dragon, Martin’s reasoning has become clear thanks to a consistently melancholic and multifaceted performance by Considine as the well-intentioned king who seems almost damned to make things worse. After all, his reign is destined to act as prelude to the greatest of Targaryen civil wars (hence this show), but unlike his literary counterpart, Considine’s Viserys is doing his best to avoid the coming storm. He vaguely sees it on the horizon, but no matter his plans or precautions, his House’s great ship is drifting headfirst into the tempest.

That became most apparent in the latest House of the Dragon episode, “King of the Narrow Sea.” In this chapter, the best intentions of mending broken fences among his family once more fall to seed. The return of the younger brother he exiled, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), proves a disaster after Daemon seduces his niece, and Viserys’ daughter, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). Of course it’s worth noting the grotesque double standards of a king who takes what he wants, including a barely consenting bride who is the same age as his daughter, and a princess who is chided for pursuing a far more passionate affair or two. The show even makes this hypocrisy explicit by juxtaposing a night between Viserys and Queen Alicent (Emily Carey) with Rhaenyra’s more charged moments with Daemon and later Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel).

However, in this patriarchal society Rhaenyra is playing a precarious game with Daemon—and one which chills for reasons beyond the repulsiveness of incest (a fact only her father seems to mind). Her liaison threatens to ruin everything she and her father are trying to build with a clean succession. While Rhaenyra deserved to be Viserys’ heir from the day she was born, Viserys (and many of the great lords) only accepted that truth because they wanted to prevent her callow and pernicious uncle from seizing power. The prospect of Daemon wedding Rhaenyra, or just warming her bed, would moot the reason the kingdom aligned behind Rhaenyra in the first place, and could be used as a weapon by Rhaenyra’s enemies.

One such foe made the threat he posed clear, even to Viserys, when Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) used circumstantial evidence of a Daemon-Rhaenyra rendezvous in an attempt to poison the king against his daughter and, implicitly, to make the ascension of Viserys’ son by Alicent, and thereby Otto’s grandchild, all the more likely.

Considine’s Viserys saw through this manipulation and much else about his Hand.