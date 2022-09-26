How Harrenhal Became House of the Dragon’s Most Haunted House

Who Built Harrenhal?

As its name implies, Harrenhal was commissioned by a great lord named Harren Hoare. Before Aegon’s Conquest, House Hoare was the dominant house in both the Riverlands and the Iron Islands. Harren, often styled as Harren the Black for his cruelty, was a terrible, vain tyrant who wanted to do something big with all of House Hoare’s wealth. He settled on the idea of building the grandest castle in all the Seven Kingdoms right at the north shore of the God’s Eye lake in tremendously fertile lands.

The project took nearly 40 years and used up many of the resources of both the Riverlands and Iron Islands (not to mention countless human lives as well) but eventually it was completed around the year 3 or 2 BC. What is “BC” in this context, you ask? Oh, just the historical period known as “Before Aegon’s Conquest.” Perhaps you can now see where this is going.

When Aegon the Conqueror descended upon Westeros and demanded that all petty kings and lords bend the knee to him, Harren the Black was not inclined to do so. He had the biggest castle in the world now – well-stocked, and surrounded by fertile land. No army could possibly hope to impregnate the massive, well-fortified walls of Harrenhal. As Harren soon found out, however, a man with a dragon doesn’t need an army at all.

Aegon’s own mount, Balerion the Black Dread, torched the five towers of Harrenhal, literally melting the mortar of the castle and killing Harren and his entire line. House Hoare was extinguished in an instant and their home of Harrenhal would take on a grotesque, melted appearance that would forever mark the location as cursed .

What Happens to House Strong?

House Strong wasn’t the first house after the Hoares to be “gifted” Harrenhal. The first occupants after Harren was House Qoherys. Their bloodline died out during the reign of King Aenys. Next up was House Harroway. Their bloodline was forcefully extinguished by the monstrous King Maegor I. Then there was House Towers. Their bloodline, say it with me, became extinct when Lord Maegor Towers died without an heir in 61 AC.

Ultimately House Strong was the fourth family after the Hoares to serve as Harrenhal’s stewards (not counting King Jaehaerys’s sister and Maegor’s widow Queen Rhaena, who was allowed to chill in Harrenhal during her later years). King Jaehaerys granted Harrenhal to his faithful ally Ser Bywin Strong. House Strong returned the favor by allowing the king to host the Great Council of 101 inside Harrenhal’s ruined, but still sufficiently massive walls.