HBO and Max New Releases: October 2023
Fandoms are eating well on HBO and Max in October!
Fandoms everywhere can now rejoice, for in October Our Flag Means Death finally returns to our screens for its second season. Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi will be romancing the high seas once more thanks to an enormous outpouring of love and support from the show’s fans. The safety of the cult favorite is not yet known beyond season two, but if this one is as good as the first, it certainly won’t be for lack of trying.
Talking of little shows that could, Doom Patrol is back for its last ever block of episodes, having long outlasted the many of the other ill-fated DC streaming series. Season two of The Gilded Age is also streaming this month, with Bertha challenging both Mrs. Astor and the old system in this new run.
And if none of that is up your street, there’s always Jason Statham punching sharks in the face, as Meg 2: The Trench is all set for its streaming debut just before October hits.
October 1
3 Godfathers (1948)
The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)
All About the Benjamins (2002)
The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)
Angels in the Outfield (1951)
The Answer Man (2009)
Anthropoid (2016)
Appaloosa (2008)
The Apparition (2012)
The Asphalt Jungle (1950)
Badlands (1973)
Be Cool (2005)
Bee Season (2005)
Beetlejuice (1988)
The Benchwarmers (2006)
Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Blindspotting (2018)
Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)
Cesar Chavez (2014)
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
Control Room (2004)
Critters 3 (1991)
The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)
Daphne & Velma (2018)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1 (ID)
Father Figures (2017)
Final Destination (2000)
Final Destination 2 (2003)
Final Destination 3 (2006)
Final Destination 5 (2011)
The Final Destination (2009)
The Five Heartbeats (1991)
Flashdance (1983)
FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5
Flight (2012)
Focus (2015)
Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
French Connection II (1975)
The French Connection (1971)
Friday the 13th (2009)
Furious 7 (2015)
Get Shorty (1995)
Gloria Bell (2019)
The Golden Child (1986)
The Grey (2011)
Hackers (1995)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
The Haunting (1963)
Horror of Dracula (1958)
House of Sand and Fog (2004)
The House (2017)
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
In the Heart of the Sea (2015)
In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Ismael’s Ghosts (2018)
Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
Jumanji (1995)
Just Wright (2010)
Kate & Leopold (2001)
The Last Stand (2013)
Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
The Letter (1940)
Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003)
The Lost Boys (1987)
Love Jones (1997)
Meet Dave (2008)
Meg 2: The Trench (2023) *Starting 9/29
Men at Work (1990)
The Mod Squad (1999)
The Mummy (1959)
The Neverending Story (1984)
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)
A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
Oracle (2023)
Out of the Past (1947)
Paper Towns (2015)
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary II (1992)
The Phantom of The Opera (2004)
Pleasantville (1998)
Poltergeist (1982)
Pootie Tang (2001)
The Pyramid (2014)
Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)
Rock of Ages (2012)
Roger & Me (1989)
Running Scared (2006)
Scream (1996)
Scream 2 (1997)
Scream 3 (2000)
Skin (2019)
Small Soldiers (1998)
Son of the Mask (2005)
Soylent Green (1973)
Spartan (2004)
Species (1995)
Species II (1998)
Species III (2004)
Speedway (1968)
Spinout (1966)
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985)
Teen Spirit (2019)
Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)
Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1993)
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)
Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014)
Trick ‘r Treat (2009)
Upgrade (2018)
Valerie’s Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network)
Warm Bodies (2013)
The Weekend (2019)
What’s Up, Doc? (1972)
The Whole Ten Yards (2004)
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)
Whose Streets? (2017)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
October 3
Hostage 911, Season 1 (ID)
October 4
Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B (Discovery Channel)
Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, Special (Discovery Channel)
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2 (Science Channel)
October 5
BattleBots, Season 7B (Discovery Channel)
Oscar’s Handmade Halloween (Max Original)
Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)
October 6
90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6 (TLC)
Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage (Cartoon Network)
Deane’s Dynasty (Max Original)
HGTV Urban Oasis Special (HGTV)
October 7
Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
Makeover by Monday, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Ready to Love, Season 3C (OWN)
October 8
90 Day Fiance, Season 10 (TLC)
Last Stop Larrimah (2023) (HBO)
Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
October 9
The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime (ID)
October 10
No Accident (2023) (HBO)
Street Outlaws vs. The World (Discovery Channel)
October 11
Crimefeed (ID)
Ghost Adventures, Season 20C (Discovery Channel)
October 12
Doom Patrol, Season 4 (Max Original)
Frankelda’s Book of Spooks (Max Original)
October 14
Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out, Season 5 (Food Network)
October 15
Naked and Afraid, Season 9C (Discovery Channel)
October 16
Wardens of the North (Animal Planet)
October 18
Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)
October 19
Candy Cruz (Max Original)
Peter & the Wolf (2023) (Max Original)
Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)
October 20
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Cabin Chronicles: Renovation (Magnolia Network)
Cuquin
First Time Fixer, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
October 22
aka MR. CHOW (2023) (HBO)
October 23
30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO)
Justice League: Warworld (2023)
October 24
Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
Silent House (2012)
Supermarket Stakeout, Season 5 (Food Network)
October 25
Bargain Mansions, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
Strange Evidence, Season 7 (Science Channel)
The Murder Tapes, Season 6A (ID)
October 26
The Haunted Museum, Season 2 (Travel Channel)
October 27
A Time to Kill, Season 4A (ID)
Diary of an Old Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Adult Swim Smalls, Season 5 (Adult Swim)
October 28
Mecha Builders (Cartoon Network)
October 29
The Gilded Age, Season 2 (HBO)
Leaving HBO and Max – October 2023
October 3
Rx Early Detection: A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee (2018) (HBO)
October 5
Which Way Home (2009) (HBO)
October 8
To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled) (Otter)
October 11
The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)
October 14
Legendary Nights: The Tale of Gatti-Ward (HBO)
October 16
Mr. Pickles (Adult Swim)
October 17
Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram (2018) (HBO)
October 26
John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020) (CNN)
October 31
13 Going on 30 (2004)
3 Godfathers (1948)
9 to 5 (1980)
A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)
Alpha Dog (2006)
Arthur (1981)
Beetlejuice (1988)
Belfast (2021)
Blame It on Rio (1984)
Blue Velvet (1986)
The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
Cadillac Man (1990)
Calvary (2014)
Cat People (1942)
City by the Sea (2002)
Clean and Sober (1998)
Cloudy with a Chance Of Meatballs (2009)
Come and Find Me (2016)
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
Dark Blue (2003)
Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)
Dawson’s Creek
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Eight Legged Freaks (2002)
Equals (2016)
Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)
The Exorcist (1973)
Extortion (2017)
The Eye (2008)
Fear The Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
The Fly II (1989)
The Fly (1958)
Friday (1995)
From Hell (2001)
Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
Garfield (2004)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)
The Getaway (1972)
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
I am Wrath (2016)
In the House
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)
Interview With The Vampire (AMC+)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
It (2017)
It: Chapter Two (2019)
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)
Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)
Knock Knock (2015)
Leatherface (2017)
Legion (2010)
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)
Line of Duty (2013)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
The Long Riders (1980)
Marked for Death (1990)
Martin: The Reunion (2022)
The Meg (2018)
Mirrors (2008)
Morris from America (2016)
My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
Neighbors (2014)
Never Goin’ Back (2018)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
No Way Out (1987)
Ocean’s Eight (2018)
The Omega Man (1971)
The Parent ‘Hood
A Prayer Before Dawn (2018)
Pump Up the Volume (1990)
Raging Bull (1980)
The Replacements (2000)
Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5
Rock Dog (2017)
Slice (2018)
Sliding Doors (1998)
Sorority Row (2009)
This Is Elvis (1981)
THX 1138 (1971)
Time After Time (1979)
The Time Machine (1960)
Transcendence (2014)
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)
Whiteboyz (1999)
Wild Wild West (1999)
Windtalkers (2002)
Wolf (2021)