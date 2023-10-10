Ghosts Series 5: Meet The Guest Cast – Anna Crilly, Charlie Hamblett & More
As we say a fond farewell to the BBC’s spooky sitcom, here are the new and returning guest stars we’ll meet in the final episodes, and where you’ve seen them before
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for series five of Ghosts
Somehow, the final series of Ghosts has neatly tied up all the show’s loose ends while still leaving us wanting more – which is a jolly good thing considering they’ve confirmed we’re getting one more Christmas special in December 2023.
They really packed a lot into those last six episodes, revealing the heartbreaking truth behind the deaths of Kitty and the Captain, showing Alison and Mike’s next step in life, and giving the whole gang the opportunity to say all the lovely, touching things fans wanted to hear (as well as adding a poignant reference to Mary in the opening credits).
Taking the characters on these final journeys involved lots of flashbacks and new faces, so let’s recap all the most important guest stars from series five:
Anna Crilly as Joy Kielty
Joy is an unexpected visitor in episode one, arriving at Button House and introducing herself to Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) as a “loss adjuster” from their insurance company, explaining much to Mike’s horror that she’s there to investigate their insurance claim before they can receive a payout for the guest house, which burnt down at the end of series four.
You’ll recognise Crilly from comedies like Lead Balloon and Pixelface, and she also recently appeared as DS Natalie Golding in The Sixth Commandment and was once part of a TV comedy double-act with fellow Ghosts actor Katy Wix.
Chloe Delanney as Sophie
We’ve seen Delanney in Ghosts once before, back in 2021, in the series three episode “The Bone Plot”, where we discover how Humphrey the ghost lost his head. Sophie is Humphrey’s French wife, and despite their marriage being of the unhappy-but-convenient variety, Humphrey dies trying to save her from the Queen’s Guard after they discover she’s plotting to assassinate the queen.
We see new flashbacks featuring Sophie in the fourth episode of series six, giving an insight into how she and her French nurse (Mia Soteriou, Mamma Mia) unwittingly helped to teach Robin to speak French.
Delanney has also appeared in US comedy The Bubble and fantasy drama Cursed.
Greg Haiste as Lord Bone
In the same episode, we also discover that Button House was a gift to newlywed teens Sophie and Humphrey from Humphrey’s father Lord Bone.
You might know Haiste from political drama This England and as the newsreader in Pennyworth.
Charlie Hamblett as Garion
We meet Garion in episode four as an annoyingly pedantic French interpreter who is (and we use this term loosely) “helping” Alison and Mike translate for Sabine (Anna Behne) a French businesswoman interested in buying some of Button House’s land.
You’ll recognise Hamblett from roles such as Sebastian in the first series of Killing Eve, plus his appearances in Around The World in 80 Days and Mrs Sidhu Investigates. He’s also due to appear in upcoming BBC drama Boat Story.
Nathan Bryon as Obi
Mike’s best mate Obi has popped up to offer advice and make mischief several times before, and in the final series he’s got a new love called Brenda (newcomer Nisha Emich) who he tries to impress by pretending to know things about wine.
Bryon is the Bafta-nominated co-write of sitcom Bloods, and you’ll also know him as Joey from Benidorm. To Ghosts fans though, he’s loved for being the host of official BBC behind-the-scenes podcast Inside… Ghosts.
Peter Sandys-Clarke as Havers
We first met Havers in series two episode Redding Weddy, where we discovered The Captain was stationed at Button House during the war, and he and Havers were secretly in love.
Havers returns in episode five where we discover that Button House was also the place where The Captain and Havers were all too briefly reunited after the war was over. We’ll also see how his fellow serviceman Cartwright (Tom Basden, After Life) plays a part in the reunion.
You may recognise Sandys-Clarke from playing Ned Burne-Jones in Desperate Romantics and Tim in Torchwood.
Emma Sidi as Eleanor
Eleanor was Kitty’s jealous sister, who we first met during flashbacks in series three episode “Something to Share?”, which gave us an insight into Kitty’s sad childhood as the victim of Eleanor’s cruelty. She returns in episode three to reveal the truth of how Kitty died.
Sidi is best-known for playing Kate in Rose Matafeo’s comedy Starstruck, as well as her roles in various other comedies like Pls Like and King Gary.
Rufus Wright as Lord Bummenbach
Lord Bummenbach (whose balls are renowned around the county) is introduced in a flashback in episode three, where he is welcomed to Button House as an important guest, freshly returned from overseas with the exotic gift of… a pineapple.
You’ll know Wright from playing the Duke of Windermere in Pennyworth, as well as roles in Shetland and The Outlaws
Richard Durden as Charles Worthing
Charles Worthing was the man who started Mike and Alison on their Ghosts journey in the very first episode, as the solicitor who broke the news that Alison had inherited Button House, so it’s only fitting that he returns in the final series. This time, he’s helping the couple sell some land to help pay for living expenses.
You’ll know Durden from recurring roles in dramas like Silent Witness, Back to Life and Harlots, as well as appearing in recent true crime drama The Gold.
Ghosts Series 5 is airing weekly on Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One, and the boxset is available on BBC iPlayer