Ghosts’ Larry Rickard Explains the Show’s Strict “Fanny Rule”

(A word here for any readers outside the UK: the name “Fanny” is also a slang term. It’s used in America to refer to one’s rear end, but in Britain to refer to the area, let’s say, on the far shore of Lake Perineum. Your more fronterly parts. The reproductive rodeo. A lady’s… landing gear? Apologies for being so frank. Now that’s established, the button part explains itself – or at least it really should, Ian.)

Larry Rickard, the writer-producer and the actor behind Robin and Humphrey, tells Den of Geek that he’s always been slightly surprised that they’ve never had a question about Ghosts‘ cheekier gags. “We’ve always I think just stayed on the right side of the line.”

They have sailed close to that line, by their own admission. Series two episode “Redding Weddy” saw Lady Button hot under the Edwardian collar over Kiell Smith-Bynoe‘s character Mike after reading about the saucy gardener/aristocrat pairing in D.H. Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover. In one scene, Fanny blew her fuse watching Mike accidentally end up in a – how to put it – lip to lip position with a garden statue in the shape of a naked woman.

There are more juvenile gags. Series five saw the return of Kitty-flashback character Lord Bummenbach, “… and his friend Peter Pessenpugh” laughs Rickard. “I should say that in the writers’ room I was the only voice going ‘I don’t think we should do that’ and I got pooh-poohed so I was like ‘you’re all children, FINE’.

So, where is the line for the Ghosts team when it comes to the saucier side of things? “We slightly police each other,” Rickard explains. “We’ve always been quite strict on our Fanny rule. Our Fanny rule is that you can’t lean into the line.”

You don’t want to press that button too often? Den of Geek seeks clarification.