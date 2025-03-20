Gangs of London Series 3 Episode 1 Flashback Explained

Warning: contains spoilers for Gangs of London series one and two.

The opening scene of Gangs of London series three doesn’t come with a caption, but the presence of Emmett Scanlan’s Jack – whom we saw murdered back in series one – tells us that we’re in flashback territory. The scene takes place a couple of years before the show begins, and depicts an event previously thought unconnected to the violent, gangland world of the Wallaces and the Dumanis: the death of Elliot Carter’s wife and son.

In series one, Elliot told his new girlfriend Shannon Dumani about having lost his wife Naomi and young son Samuel in a car accident. Now, we now know that it was no accident. Naomi and Samuel’s car were pursued first by Jack, who worked for the Wallaces, and then by a mysterious assailant who rammed their stationary vehicle and flipped it before taking a file from it and leaving them both to die as it was engulfed by flames.

It’s not just the names Naomi (seen on the woman’s ID card in the footwell of her car. Surname Keegan) and Samuel (which she calls her little boy in the scene) that show us these characters are Elliot’s wife and son, but also the fact that the woman wears a gold knotted necklace pendant which is later seen in the present day, being handled by Elliot as a keepsake. Additionally, when Elliot visits Sean Wallace in prison in the series three opener, Sean confirms that Naomi’s death had been ordered but refuses to say more. He says he hadn’t realised the connection between Elliot and the car victims until now.