Gangs of London Series 3 Cast: Meet the New Characters

Warning: contains spoilers for Gangs of London series one and two.

Despite the main cast’s remarkable abilities to survive gunshots, torture, and brutal beatings, the life expectancy for a Gangs of London guest character is short. Series one said goodbye to a whole community of Welsh travellers, a Nigerian criminal gang, The Investors’ fixer Jevan, undercover police handler Vicky, new mayor of London Nasir, and any number of anonymous goons who were in the wrong place at the wrong time. Series two saw the deaths of Alex Dumani, Finn Wallace’s mistress Floriana, and charismatic psychopath Koba.

All of which means that series three, all episodes of which are available to stream on Sky Go and NOW, is in need of some fresh blood, if only to splatter it all over the camera in one of the show’s expertly choreographed fight scenes. Here are the newcomers this time around, as well as the regular cast and characters you can expect to see.

Richard Dormer as Cornelius Quinn

Cornelius Quinn is a new Irish character with connections to the Wallaces. He’s played by Richard Dormer, an actor with a long and healthy career who’s perhaps best recognised for having played The Brotherhood Without Banners’ Beric Dondarrion in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Recently, you might have seen Dormer in Sky’s assassin-thriller The Day of the Jackal and political drama COBRA, or in BBC One’s excellent crime drama Blue Lights. Before that, he was a regular in Sky’s mystery thriller Fortitude, to name just a few roles.