Gangs of London Series 3 Cast: Meet the New Characters
Stars from Game of Thrones, Warrior, House of the Dragon and Foundation join the returning characters in Sky's brutal action series Gangs of London series 3.
Warning: contains spoilers for Gangs of London series one and two.
Despite the main cast’s remarkable abilities to survive gunshots, torture, and brutal beatings, the life expectancy for a Gangs of London guest character is short. Series one said goodbye to a whole community of Welsh travellers, a Nigerian criminal gang, The Investors’ fixer Jevan, undercover police handler Vicky, new mayor of London Nasir, and any number of anonymous goons who were in the wrong place at the wrong time. Series two saw the deaths of Alex Dumani, Finn Wallace’s mistress Floriana, and charismatic psychopath Koba.
All of which means that series three, all episodes of which are available to stream on Sky Go and NOW, is in need of some fresh blood, if only to splatter it all over the camera in one of the show’s expertly choreographed fight scenes. Here are the newcomers this time around, as well as the regular cast and characters you can expect to see.
Richard Dormer as Cornelius Quinn
Cornelius Quinn is a new Irish character with connections to the Wallaces. He’s played by Richard Dormer, an actor with a long and healthy career who’s perhaps best recognised for having played The Brotherhood Without Banners’ Beric Dondarrion in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Recently, you might have seen Dormer in Sky’s assassin-thriller The Day of the Jackal and political drama COBRA, or in BBC One’s excellent crime drama Blue Lights. Before that, he was a regular in Sky’s mystery thriller Fortitude, to name just a few roles.
T’Nia Miller as Simone Thearle, Mayor of London
Nasir Afridi successfully campaigned to become the Mayor of London in series one, but thanks to the vengeful Lale and her razorblade, his time in office was even shorter than that of Liz Truss. Perhaps new mayor Simone Thearle will have better luck? She’s played by T’Nia Miller, a stage and screen actor who gave an acclaimed performance in Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix, and returned for his The Fall of the House of Usher. Miller has had a fruitful working relationship with Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, and played roles in his dramas Banana, Cucumber, and Years and Years, as well as appearing in Apple TV+ sci-fi Foundation and The Peripheral.
Andrew Koji as Zeek
Zeek is a mysterious hitman who turns out to have an intimate and tragic connection to one of series three’s main players. He’s played by Andrew Koji, a former stunt man and martial artist-turned-actor, who is best recognised for his central role as Ah Sahm in Cinemax’s Warrior. Koji has also starred alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, in action movie Snake Eyes, played Brilliant Chang in Peaky Blinders, Basho in Boy Kills World, and Jason in Netflix assassin thriller Black Doves.
Phil Daniels as Ronnie Devereux
Phil Daniels joins Gangs of London series three fresh from the role of Maester Gerardys in HBO’s House of the Dragon. Since making his name in 1979 cult feature film Quadrophenia, Daniels has patchworked together a great career of character parts, from movies to television, including a long stint as Kevin Wicks in BBC One’s EastEnders, supporting parts in Channel 4’s Adult Material and Sky’s I Hate Suzie, and a guest role in BBC Two’s Inside No. 9.
Ruth Sheen as Deborah Devereux
Alongside Daniels will be Ruth Sheen in the role of Deborah Devereux. Sheen is a familiar face on British television, with recent roles in BBC One crime drama Strike and Sky fantasy series The Nevers, along with ITV’s Prime Suspect: 1973 and Unforgotten, following on from older parts in the likes of Cracker, Bramwell, The Bill, Accused, Misfits, and Mike Leigh’s Mr Turner.
Janet McTeer as Isobel Vaughn
Ozark and KAOS‘ Janet McTeer, who’s rumoured to be playing Professor Minerva McGonagall in the new Harry Potter TV series, appears in Gangs of London series three as the mysterious Isobel Vaughn.
RETURNING CHARACTERS
Sope Dirisu is back as Elliot Carter, a former undercover police officer who’s now a drug-running gang leader. Joe Cole returns as the incarcerated Sean Wallace, with Michelle Fairley as his mother Marian, and Brian Vernel as his brother Billy. Lucian Msamati and Pippa Bennett-Warner are back as Ed and Shannon Dumani.
Asif Raza Mir is back as Asif Afridi, alongside Narges Rashidi as Lale, and Orli Shuka as Luan. And Jasmine Armando and Fady Elsayed will return as Saba and Faz.
Gangs of London series 3 is streaming now on Sky Go and NOW in the UK.