How and Where to Watch Gangs of London Season Two

BAFTA-winning cult hit Gangs of London is back for a second series of intense, action-packed drama as London’s criminal underworld engages in its deadly (and addictive to watch) power struggle. The first episode of series two aired on Sky Atlantic on Thursday 20th October, and left fans hungry for more: so where can you watch the rest of the series in the UK? And when is Gangs of London season two being released in the US? We’ve got you covered:

Gangs of London Series 2 in the UK

Although it was originally announced as a boxset release, so far only the first two episodes of Gangs of London series 2 are available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

According to the NOW website, new episodes will be available to stream every Thursday, starting with episode three on Thursday 27th October.

The US release of Gangs of London Season 2

US fans will be able to watch the series when it premieres on AMC on Thursday November 17th – like the UK, American fans will get a double-dose of Gangs of London episodes to start with, followed by a weekly release of the rest of the season.