Gangs of London Recap: Where Elliot, Sean, Luan, Marian, Ed and the Gangs Were Left

Before Elliot non-fatally shot Sean in the series one finale, Sean gave him a microchip containing incriminating information about The Investors. Elliot made a deal with Intelligence officer Joseph Singer (Cornell John) to trade the chip for new identities so he and his dad could escape to Jamaica. At the airport waiting to fly away to their new life, Elliot’s dad was murdered on Sean’s orders. Sean retrieved the chip, leaked it, and several of The Investors were killed as a result, significantly weakening their organisation.

“I’m going to make you watch, Sean Wallace. I’m going to take everything you ever built – your power, your people, and I’m going to replace you.”

With nothing to trade with Singer, and no father to keep alive, revenge was Elliot’s only aim. His girlfriend Shannon Dumani betrayed Billy Wallace’s location, and Elliot chopped off Billy’s left arm and sent it to the Wallaces to call Sean out. Marian told Sean to forget about Billy, so he throttled her but stopped short of killing her. Sean went to save his brother and followed Elliot’s orders to murder his new ally Koba (by poisoning his burger and chips). After a bloody fight, Elliot chose not to kill Sean but to lead the police to him and Koba’s body, ensuring that Sean would go to prison so Elliot could take everything that was once Sean’s.

Asif v Lale

Asif and Lale, the respective heads of the Pakistani and Kurdish heroin-dealing gangs, have been at loggerheads since before series one. They’ve stolen each other’s product and massacred each other’s people. Asif burnt Lale’s husband to death (which is where she got her scarred hands), and she later killed Asif’s son and cut out his tongue. As revenge for the attack on his son, Asif held Lale captive and tortured her until she fought her way out to Sean, her business partner and lover. However, Sean betrayed her by delivering her back to Asif to be killed, because he was prioritising his new partnership with Koba and Asif over his personal relationships.

In a surprise twist at the end of series two, we saw that Asif hadn’t killed Lale but had kept her alive and planned to work together with her. She, no doubt, still has revenge against Sean on her mind.

Marian Wallace (& Floriana) v Ed and Shannon Dumani

Former allies Marian and Ed fell out in series one when she learned that that Ed not only knew about Marian’s husband Finn’s pregnant mistress and his plans to leave, but also who was behind Finn’s murder, but he hadn’t told the Wallaces. Sean shot Ed, and in the series one finale, Ed shot Marian and left her to die.