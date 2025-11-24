We Might Be Getting a Game of Thrones Sequel Whether We Want It Or Not

These are rumors we’ve heard before. Who doesn’t remember the supposed Kit Harington-led Jon Snow series that would tell his continued story in the unexplored country north of the Wall? Or the one that was maybe going to follow Arya Stark on a journey to discover “what’s west of Westeros”? Neither of those has ever gone anywhere, and while it’s an open question as to whether Martin is referring to either of those specific projects here, there are no guarantees. He might mean something else entirely. After all, he’s still (allegedly) got two as-yet-unreleased books of source material to write work with.

But as someone wise (Jeff Goldblum) once said — the real question is not whether HBO can make a show like this, but whether they should. So much of Thrones’s ending left a bad taste in the mouths of so many fans, it’s difficult to wonder what anyone might actually want from a story like this. (Or even if they want it at all.) It seems unlikely that such a series would jump but so far into the future; after all, a big part of its appeal is naturally going to be grounded in finding out what happened to our surviving faves from the original.

But is anyone really all that interested in the reign of King Bran the Broken? Is the idea of Tyrion Lannister engaging in the complex act of nation-building in a world without politics and magic really all that appealing to the folks who were previously tuning in for White Walkers and dragon battles? Is there a story to be told about Sam’s ascension to the role of Grand Maester? Does anybody care what happened to second-tier figures like Gendry Baratheon or Davos Seaworth, no matter how popular they were in the original? (For my money, Queen Sansa, Lady of the North, is right there, if we’re looking for out-of-the-box inspiration. Just saying!)

The biggest question, of course, is what on earth the point of such a show might be. One of the biggest lessons inherent in Game of Thrones is that the titular “game” is essentially impossible to win, and the only way to truly do so is to stop playing. Theoretically, that’s what Bran has done — sort of, he’s still a king after all — but the hard work of sifting through the ashes to find what comes next might not exactly be the definition of must-see TV many are going to expect.