Ranking the Best Game of Thrones Battles

4. The Battle of Winterfell

Season 8 Episode 3

The final showdown between humanity and the undead in Game of Thrones’ fourth-to-last episode felt anticlimactic in placement, especially after the last three episodes sharply turned to focus on the Iron Throne again. That doesn’t stop us from giving credit where it’s due. The Battle of Winterfell is an exhausting, film-worthy battle of cinematic proportions. Weird lighting choices, curious plot holes (why did the Dothraki die immediately when hit with the wrath of the Dead, but Jaime and Brienne survive with their backs against the wall?), and an ambitious runtime don’t overshadow how much effort was put into this war sequence by the cast and crew. This is Game of Thrones’ budget and vitality at full display.

3. Daenerys and the Dothraki v. the Lannister Army

Season 7 Episode 4

Despite losing most of their allies by season 7, the Lannisters were still the most formidable foe in Westeros on the back of a strong army and firm leadership in battle. That’s why, when the Dothraki ambush them on Goldroad, it still feels like they’ll have a chance to survive. When Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) hears the roar of Daenerys’ dragon hurtling through the air right behind the Dothraki, it’s game over for the Lannisters. This was one of the only battles in the show where every character’s life was at stake, even Drogon’s. As fire reigned down on the mortals, Bronn’s (Jerome Flynn) sharpshooting made it feel like the most lethal weapon might belong to those on the ground rather than the skies.

2. The Battle of the Bastards

Season 6 Episode 9

The execution of the final battle between Jon Snow’s army and Ramsay Bolton’s (Iwan Rheon) in season 6’s penultimate affair is tightly wound, emotionally devastating, and perhaps the people’s choice for the best war scene in the show. It’s hard to imagine a bigger dichotomy of morals than those held by the two men leading these armies. Even though it was obvious who would take the crown (it always felt like Jon’s destiny to become King in the North, not Ramsay’s), the Battle of the Bastards is Game of Thrones at its grandest. Jon standing ready to take on the entirety of the Bolton forces has been meme’d to death, but it always gets the adrenaline pumping!