Ranking the Targaryen Kings of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and Beyond

22. Baelor I

A deeply pious man, King Baelor I was far more preoccupied with his prayers than the day-to-day operations of the kingdom. This made him tremendously popular with the smallfolk but it also greatly weakened the Targaryen dynasty. Baelor rejected Targaryen traditions and locked his sisters away in the Red Keep for the crime of being hot. Near the end of his life, he began making plans for religious crusades to convert all-nonbelievers, which surely would have led to the most violent war in the continent’s history if he had not died before enacting them.

21. Cersei I

Due to the, uh…chaotic nature of Game of Thrones‘ final seasons, it’s hard to know what to make of Cersei’s short reign on the Iron Throne. History tells us that the realm would never accept a female monarch but they seemed to tolerate Cersei I just fine. Perhaps that’s because, after the War of the Five Kings, there was literally no one left to step up. We know that Cersei is not a particularly good person or ruler but when her only real opponent for the throne torched the capital on dragon back, it’s not hard to imagine her being remembered somewhat fondly.

20. Aegon II

Like many other Targaryen kings, Aegon II has only a short reign to judge. Truth be told, however, the short reigns tend to be the least destructive as the less time someone spends on the Iron Throne, the fewer opportunities they have to fuck things up. That can’t really be said for Aegon II, who ruled over one of the most chaotic eras of the past 300 years. The only reason he’s not lower on the list is because he shares responsibility for the Dance of the Dragons conflict with several other figures.

19. Renly I

Speaking of short reigns, Robert’s youngest brother Renly was king for less than a year and his dominion amounted to all of two territories: The Reach and The Stormlands. Still, Renly belongs in the middle of the pack because some of his reforms were legitimately progressive (a woman in the Kingsguard, not abiding by the tradition laws of succession, etc.). Unfortunately, he was also not a particularly serious man and is unlikely to beat the “treated this whole thing like a game” allegations anytime soon.

18. Jon I

By almost any measure, Jon Snow is the ultimate hero of this whole story. Here is a man who was: born a bastard, joined the Nights Watch, saved the Nights Watch, saved the Stark family, saved the North, and then saved the rest of the world for good measure. But how was he as a king? Well here’s the thing: was he ever even really a king? Following the Battle of the Bastards, Jon was chosen by the surviving Northern houses to lead them and rebuild the North. Then mere weeks later Jon bent the knee to Daenerys Targaryen to secure her help in defeating the White Walkers. Jon clearly had no interest in being a king and his entire tenure basically amounts to handing the reins of power to someone else. For the purposes of our list, that’s enough to crack the top 20 at least.

17. Robert I

King Robert I not being in the bottom five should give you a good idea of just how awful the Seven Kingdoms’ monarchs have been. A consummate warrior, Robert Baratheon had little-to-no-interest in ever being king and his reign bears all the hallmarks of that mindset. Robert was second to only King Aegon IV in his lustful appetites and squandered much of the realm’s wealth on tourneys solely to keep himself entertained. His inability to see the Lannister family’s treachery ultimately led to the ruinous War of the Five Kings. The only reason Robert isn’t any lower here is his shrewd choice of Lord Jon Arryn as Hand of the King. Despite Robert’s shortcomings, Jon kept the realm in a place of relative peace and prosperity for a good 15 years. That’s a pretty impressive achievement after the bloody reign of Aerys II.