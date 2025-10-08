A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Will Offer an Unprecedented Look at Westeros

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that Game of Thrones changed the game for fantasy television. A monster hit for HBO, it spawned a seemingly endless parade of prestige adaptations based on literally anything that felt like it could speak to the same sort of audience. From Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to Netflix’s The Witcher and Shadow and Bone, fantasy fans were living their absolute best lives for a brief and glorious time. Even Game of Thrones’ parent network, HBO, wasn’t immune to this trend, greenlighting a big-budget take on Phillip Pullman’s His Dark Materials and commencing a search for any other story they could conceivably tell in the world of Westeros.

While this didn’t go as well as they likely hoped — failed Thrones spinoffs in some stage of development have included a Jon Snow series and a prequel about the events of the Long Night, among others. HBO did finally find some modest success with House of the Dragon. A House Targaryen-based prequel about the infamous civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, the show is currently set to conclude with its yet-to-be-filmed fourth season and has never managed to fully step out of the shadow of the one that came before it. This is possibly because, save for the elaborate dragon battles and copious incest, it doesn’t actually feel all that different from the original Game of Thrones. So far, so seen it, right?

It makes sense that, for its second swing at a Westeros-based series, HBO is going in a completely different direction with its latest effort, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Based on George R.R. Martin’s trio of Dunk and Egg novellas and set roughly 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones, it may take place in the same world that once featured dragons, direwolves, and White Walkers, but it’s a story on a vastly smaller scale.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will follow the story of Ser Duncan the Tall (“Dunk”), a courageous but naive young hedge knight and his squire, Egg (“Egg”). Both these figures will go on to become relatively major historical figures in the world of Westeros, but for purposes of this story, they’re just two regular guys on the hunt for valor and coin. And as such, their adventures will give us a chance to see a side of Westeros we’ve never really seen before: The one where regular people live.