How David Tennant and Billie Piper Could Build a Bridge to Doctor Who’s Next Era

At this point, every Doctor Who fan is used to the seemingly eternal speculation about whether former Tenth Doctor David Tennant might return to the show in some capacity or other. He’s asked about it constantly by both fans at conventions and interviewers at major publications. Even Doctor Who itself included some tongue-in-cheek jokes about Tennant’s frequent presence on the series’ canvas in its most recent season. To be fair, it’s mostly warranted—Tennant has come back to the show twice since he originally departed in 2010, putting the skinny suit back on for both the 50th and 60th anniversary specials (though, technically, he played different characters in each). To put it bluntly, the prospect of his return to the Whoniverse is not exactly an unprecedented event, but it’s also probably not all that likely anymore, either. (Again, he’s done it twice already.) But what if maybe he should?

Walk with me: At a recent appearance at L.A. Comic Con, Tennant participated in a panel with his former companion (and potential future Doctor) Billie Piper. The pair swapped stories about behind-the-scenes moments, shared favorite memories, and were just generally charming, as most alums from this franchise tend to be at these sorts of things. During the audience Q&A portion of the event, Tennant and Piper were asked about the likelihood of a Doctor Who movie and whether they’d return to take part in such a project. Both were immediately enthusiastic, albeit in the way that creatives tend to be when something is pure speculation and very unlikely to ever see the light of day. But have the pair perhaps accidentally stumbled upon a way to help ease the flagship series out of its current troubles?

The last season of Doctor Who ended with the Fifteenth Doctor’s regeneration… into none other than Piper herself. The show very purposefully made no effort to identify who she was playing, counting on the shock of seeing Ncuti Gatwa transform into such a familiar face to keep viewers wondering what in the world was happening during the series’ impending hiatus of indeterminate length. It seems evident that Piper, who once played both companion Rose Tyler and a holographic projection of the weapon known as The Moment, is not the Sixteenth Doctor. Is she reprising her role as The Moment? Playing some sort of manifestation of the Eye of Harmony? The Heart of the TARDIS? Something else?

But no matter what (or who) Piper’s actually playing, the show will have to find a way to both successfully tell her character’s story and introduce whoever’s going to end up playing the next Doctor for real. And who better to do that than the man who’s already helped shepherd the series through several key franchise moments?