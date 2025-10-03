Should Doctor Who Return to a Multi-Episode Story Format?

In the wake of Doctor Who’s controversial (and, largely, critically panned) season 15 finale, everyone has thoughts about what went wrong and how the show can turn things around in its next era. And to be fair, there’s a lot to consider, from thoughts on the identity of the next Doctor, the meaning behind Billie Piper’s surprise appearance in “The Reality War’s” closing moments, and what kind of stories the show should tell in the franchise’s next era. But should we be thinking about how the show does so?

After all, Doctor Who has experimented with multiple formats over the course of its 60-plus-year run, from 40-minute weekly installments to feature-length specials and even a TV movie. The series’ classic era mixed serialized adventures with multi-episode installments, crafting self-contained stories spread across anywhere from two to as many as 13 25-minute installments. And according to legendary series producer Philip Hinchcliffe, it’s time for the show to get back to those roots.

A respected producer during the Tom Baker era in the 1970s, Hinchcliffe helped oversee the show when it produced many stories that are now considered franchise classics like “The Ark in Space,” “Genesis of the Daleks,” and “Pyramids of Mars.” Speaking at a recent BFI Southbank event to mark the release of the Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 13 Blu-ray box set, he advocated for a return to four-part serials, claiming that such stories allow more time for necessary plot and character depth.

“That’s a very good time for a movie or a television story to be told, in 100 minutes,” he said. “That gives you room to introduce characters, to unravel an inciting event of the story – the mystery, and what’s going wrong – and you’ve got the time to get to know the characters, to invest emotionally with the characters, not just the heroes, and there can be plot reversals, and suspense… it doesn’t have to be action all the time.”