Doctor Who: Steven Moffat’s Original Plan for The Rani Has Been Uncovered

But that’s not how things were originally supposed to go. In this earlier draft script, it is the Rani who explicitly pushes Eight toward becoming the warrior that’s needed to end the Time War. Granted, this technically doesn’t change all that much in terms of the episode’s events; the same basic plot beats still happen. “Night of the Doctor” is the first time we’ve seen the Doctor directly choose the path of a future regeneration in this way, deliberately embracing the idea of becoming the man (alien?) that’s needed to end the Time War, even though the violence inherent in such a choice goes against his established nature. But the idea that it was the Rani who explicitly pushed the Doctor toward the action that would become his greatest regret feels a lot more significant than having a character like Ohila do it. This choice complicates both her character and the relationship between the two Time Lords in interesting ways.

While the Rani has long been depicted as the Doctor’s adversary, she’s not necessarily a villain in the same way a character like the Master has (mostly) been. A scientist who is willing to sacrifice anything in the name of her research, she’s an amoral figure, but not a particularly vicious one. She doesn’t care much (or, really, at all) about who gets caught in the crossfire of her various projects, but her goal isn’t to cause harm or mayhem for its own sake. In this earlier version of “Night of the Doctor,” her decision to shape Eight’s regeneration is an almost completely selfish one—she’s primarily concerned with saving reality, and by extension, herself—albeit a decision that has an unexpectedly long-tail impact.

It’s easy to understand why the Rani was ultimately cut from this (mini) episode. While her return would have been absolute catnip for longtime Whovians and a fantastic nod to the show’s then-50 years on-air, “Night of the Doctor” is under eight minutes long. That’s not a lot of time to explain anything to newbies about who this character is or why it matters that she’s shown up at this crucial moment in the Doctor’s story.

“My script team felt I was throwing away the Rani on a minisode and we should hold her back – and while I didn’t entirely agree, I took the point,” Moffat said on X. “Given that I was throwing a spanner into Who continuity (an extra Doctor!) I wanted some Who lore in there to compensate —- hence the Sisterhood.”

I bet Russell was pleased I rethought. But never mind, wasn’t Clare Higgins amazing? I so loved her — StevenWmoff (@SWmoff) September 29, 2025

But would this have been a better return for such a famous classic character than the one we ultimately got? Given “Night of the Doctor’s” extremely brief runtime, probably not — but it’s certainly fun to speculate about what might have been had the character returned to the series’ canvas a decade ago.