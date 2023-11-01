Every TV Show Should End Like Six Feet Under

Even as its characters went through the familiar domestic drama of their day-to-day lives, Six Feet Under was always thinking about endings, more specifically the ending that everyone universally experiences: death. That’s a major aspect of what what the show special in the first place. Though death was a capitalistic engine for the Fisher family to keep the lights on and their bills paid, it was also a little talked about specter that floated all around them. If there were ever a series to make a grand show of its series finale, it was this one. And that’s exactly what it did. So let’s talk about that ending and what the rest of the TV landscape can learn from it all these years later.

The “ending” of Six Feet Under actually begins a few episodes before the finale. In season 5 episode 9 “Ecotone,” lead character Nate Fisher Jr. (Peter Krause) dies after experiencing a massive stroke. Nate’s death is an absolutely unmooring experience for the Fisher family, despite the fact that A. they knew his health was at risk due to an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in his brain. B. they had already experienced the unexpected death of someone named Nate Fisher in the pilot, and C. they’re literally in the business of death and know it rarely arrives according to you schedule.

Nate both literally and figuratively haunts his living family members through the final three episodes of the series. His mother Ruth (Frances Conroy) continuously weeps and hallucinates. His little brother (Michael C. Hall) has multiple panic attacks upon facing the reality of suddenly being his family’s keeper. His little sister Claire (Lauren Ambrose) can’t bear to see his body. The Fishers weren’t prepared and there was never a circumstance in which they would have been.

“The message is that we die,” Ball told New York Mag about the timing of Nate’s death in 2005. “And sometimes we die in the middle of messy things in our lives. Death doesn’t wait until you take care of all your issues.”

Still by the time the finale, “Everyone’s Waiting” rolls around, the Fisher family has made great progress in taking care of at least some of its issues. That episode, which opens not with a death but with the birth of Nate’s daughter Willa Fisher Chenowith, finds Fisher & Sons (and daughter) settling their affairs in a very “TV finale” kind of way. Ruth and Claire share a touching conversation in which Ruth encourages her daughter to move to New York to pursue a professional opportunity, assuring her that she’ll be OK even after the death of her eldest son. David and his husband Keith (Matthew St. Patrick) make the decision to buy out the funeral home’s business partner Rico Diaz (Freddy Rodriguez) and run the family business the way Nate Sr. always wanted.

The characters’ progress throughout roughly 90% of “Everyone’s Waiting” makes for a very satisfying narrative ending. But, as Six Feet Under deeply understands, there’s really only one ending when it comes to human lives. So it goes ahead and shows us that too.