The Duffers Reveal Stranger Things’ Most Important Season

Stranger Things season 2 is the only set of episodes in which the show found the exact correct balance of foreboding evil in the background and childlike wonder in the foreground. The kids were still young enough that the season felt like a Stephen King novel. The Halloween theme made it thematically rich while also wondrous. The Mind Flayer was a frightening antagonist, but not as scary as Vecna. He was just the right amount of haunting. He may also be central to learning about some key insights regarding the series’ lore.

The cast was still small enough during season 2 that everybody got a fulfilling amount of screentime. The characterization was richer than in seasons 3 and 4, which made the story easier to get engrossed in. Overall, the rich mix of small and large set pieces and a plot that was a combination of setup for the future and intrigue in the present made Stranger Things season 2 the densest, most satisfying season of the show. Stranger Things season 5 would do well to heed the words of the Duffers and scale back some of the elements of season 4 that made it too large.

Guest Stars Became a Signature Part of the Series

The series always has a gazillion heroes to root for, but Stranger Things season 2 had one of the most overlooked, but beloved, guest stars in Bob Newby (Sean Astin). Bob the Brain set the standard for the show in this department, starting a tradition of an amazing actor entering the story for one season and completely changing the dynamic of the cast.

Bob was the only reason Joyce (Winona Ryder) and the rest of the gang were able to escape the Hawkins Lab in the penultimate episode of the season. His sacrifice ended up being symbolic of the type of bravery Stranger Things revels in so often. Further fan favorites like Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) may not have been created without Bob’s existence.

Season 5 is set to have Linda Hamilton in a guest role, continuing the tradition of one-season characters that will alter the story in dramatic ways. Nobody knows the specifics of her character, but it will be hard for her to surpass Bob in the fandom’s guest star Hall of Fame.

Will, Max, and Steve Became Series-Long Catalysts

We’ve talked about the vitality of the characters in the series quite a bit, and season 2’s ability to expand on the cast from the first season, while also not leaving anyone behind, was a masterclass in both acting and writing from the entire cast and crew. Watching the evolution of Will (Noah Schnapp) and Steve (Joe Keery) into main cast members after being on the fringes of the story in season 1 was a pleasure.