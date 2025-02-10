Stranger Things, Shogun, Cobra Kai, Agatha, and More: What We Learned at SCAD TVfest 2025

The pop culture calendar isn’t exactly hurting for worthwhile festivals, conventions, and junkets. Including the usual suspects like San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), New York Comic Con (NYCC), South by Southwest (SXSW), and Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), there’s a host of acronymic events that Den of Geek and other outlets have made a habit of covering over the years. One thing many of these cons have in common, however, is that they’re not located in Hollywood. And by “Hollywood,” of course, we mean “Atlanta, Georgia.”

Blessed with a temperate climate, thriving industry, and local governments that are amenable to filming tax breaks, the Peach State’s capital city has become a major production center for film and television. Already the long-time home for Turner properties like TNT, TBS, and Adult Swim, Atlanta has increasingly made way for other heavy hitters like Marvel and Netflix in recent years. And to capitalize on that increased Hollywood presence, major festivals are starting to make their way as well.

Hosted by the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)’s Atlanta campus, SCAD TVfest has been bringing folks from the TV industry together for more than a decade. This year’s edition welcomed in everyone from Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer to Shōgun‘s Hiroyuki Sanada to The Duffer Brothers of Stranger Things fame. Den of Geek was there through it all, prowling around red carpets and panels to get some insight from the creatives behind our favorite shows.

Jac Schaeffer

Agatha All Along

Agatha All Along star Patti LuPone has already said all that needs said about the potential of a second season. It’s not happening, folks! Thankfully, Agatha and WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer was still happy to speak with us about her two beloved Marvel shows, which can now be best described as occupying the “Ralph Bohner-verse.”