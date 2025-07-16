Stranger Things Is Turning Eleven Into the Franchise’s Superman
Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven bears more than a passing similarity to the Man of Steel in the latest Stranger Things season 5 trailer.
David Corenswet might be the superhero of the summer after his starring turn in James Gunn’s new Superman adaptation, but the Stranger Things season 5 trailer has given fans a taste of another powered-up badass who will be saving humanity from alternate-dimensioned evildoers.
Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has always been the main attraction in a series that prides itself on ensemble talent. Almost everyone plays a major part in defeating the monsters from the Upside Down, but only one kid has psychokinetic, and at times, magical, abilities that serve as the trump card against demigorgons, the Mind Flayer, and now, Vecna. Don’t get me wrong, putting your hand up in the air and moving objects like a Jedi Master from the galaxy far, far, away is cool and all, but that’s just not going to be good enough to rid Hawkins, Indiana, of the antagonist formerly known as Henry Creel.
Eleven spent much of last season training and re-learning her powers under the guidance of her “Papa” (Matthew Modine’s fascinating Dr. Brenner). She lost her abilities after a climactic fight with the Mind Flayer at the end of season 3, and Dr. Brenner forced Eleven to get in touch with her memories and to propel herself to something greater in a remote lab in Nevada throughout season 4’s last half.
Most people would say that Brenner is a selfish and borderline abusive parental figure to Eleven, a man who only cares about studying the girl for science’s sake, regardless of her well-being. These hardships Eleven endured while training are going to be what saves her friends and town from extinction, though. The creators of the show, the Duffer Brothers, have hidden many superheroic references in plain sight in the latest trailer.
É o Superman? Não, é a fucking Eleven voandoooooo!!!! Stranger Things vai emocionar muito. Vem logo, Novembro!!!! pic.twitter.com/yc2RWzppSO— Brendz🌿 (@brendzwanheda) July 16, 2025
Seeing Eleven fly across buildings not only gets the hairs on the back of our necks standing up, but it also gives us confidence that she’s developed new powers in the time between season 4 and season 5. With Hawkins falling into literal disarray after Vecna plunged the town into a fiery abyss, Eleven is going to need to travel by air to safely get where she needs to and to help her loved ones. Corny or not, Eleven’s resemblance to Superman is going to be more than show, but the aesthetic appeal of her outfit and vibe also caught eyes. Brown herself stated that she can’t get enough of how the costume team dressed her character for season 5.
The photo that catches my eye is the red shorts on the outside of the pants. I’m not the only one who noticed this on social media. The dorky, inverted way of wearing her undergarments has a well-documented history. The new Superman movie made an intentional decision to dress its hero in this way based on the way Superman wore his clothes in the original comic books. If anybody else walked into a store or a restaurant like this, it would receive eye rolls. For a superhero like Eleven or Clark Kent, it’s aura farming to the highest degree.
The way a character is perceived must work in conjunction with how they behave. Eleven has garnered millions of fans across the world and has become arguably Stranger Things’ most popular character. Brown’s performance is littered with human touch and teenage angst that makes her relatable, but the Dawson’s Creek/One Tree Hill part of her story is going to have to be put on the back burner in the series’ final act.
The season is going to be action-packed and blood pressure-pounding, and the violent collision between Vecna and the inhabitants of Hawkins requires Eleven’s arc to pivot from confused adolescent to brave alpha dog. Showing the fans through both her garb and her fantastical powers means it can’t be missed. Eleven is this universe’s Harry Potter. Vecna knows it, too. She has all the tools to create a happy ending for her friends and family. Her new powers and outfit are just the consummation of this inevitability.
Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 premieres on Wednesday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Volume 2 arrives Thursday, December 25 at at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The final episode will be available to stream Wednesday, December 31 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.