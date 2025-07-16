Stranger Things Is Turning Eleven Into the Franchise’s Superman

SHE CAN FLY NOW???? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Nw713GTq1a — ava ౨ৎ | st5 (@ava4byler) July 16, 2025

Seeing Eleven fly across buildings not only gets the hairs on the back of our necks standing up, but it also gives us confidence that she’s developed new powers in the time between season 4 and season 5. With Hawkins falling into literal disarray after Vecna plunged the town into a fiery abyss, Eleven is going to need to travel by air to safely get where she needs to and to help her loved ones. Corny or not, Eleven’s resemblance to Superman is going to be more than show, but the aesthetic appeal of her outfit and vibe also caught eyes. Brown herself stated that she can’t get enough of how the costume team dressed her character for season 5.

Millie Bobby Brown talks about Eleven's outfit in Stranger Things 5:



“I'd say that season 5 is my most badass look. I've never felt or seen Eleven's look so heroic.”#StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/I2hNBjY7L3 — Stranger Things Updates (@Updates_SThings) June 1, 2025

The photo that catches my eye is the red shorts on the outside of the pants. I’m not the only one who noticed this on social media. The dorky, inverted way of wearing her undergarments has a well-documented history. The new Superman movie made an intentional decision to dress its hero in this way based on the way Superman wore his clothes in the original comic books. If anybody else walked into a store or a restaurant like this, it would receive eye rolls. For a superhero like Eleven or Clark Kent, it’s aura farming to the highest degree.

The way a character is perceived must work in conjunction with how they behave. Eleven has garnered millions of fans across the world and has become arguably Stranger Things’ most popular character. Brown’s performance is littered with human touch and teenage angst that makes her relatable, but the Dawson’s Creek/One Tree Hill part of her story is going to have to be put on the back burner in the series’ final act.

The season is going to be action-packed and blood pressure-pounding, and the violent collision between Vecna and the inhabitants of Hawkins requires Eleven’s arc to pivot from confused adolescent to brave alpha dog. Showing the fans through both her garb and her fantastical powers means it can’t be missed. Eleven is this universe’s Harry Potter. Vecna knows it, too. She has all the tools to create a happy ending for her friends and family. Her new powers and outfit are just the consummation of this inevitability.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 premieres on Wednesday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Volume 2 arrives Thursday, December 25 at at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The final episode will be available to stream Wednesday, December 31 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.