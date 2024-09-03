What Stranger Things: The First Shadow Reveals About Season 5

What Motivates Dr. Brenner?

In the TV series, Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) is the one pulling the strings behind all of the experiments with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). It is revealed in The First Shadow that Brenner’s motivations come from a thirst to avenge his father’s death that was caused by a trip to Dimension X (the alternate dimension pre-Upside Down that originated the Mind Flayer, the Demogorgon, and the rest of the creatures that invade Hawkins in the TV series). Brenner’s father and a crew of sailors on a ship called the SS Aldgate are revealed to be canonically the first in-universe characters to visit this alternate dimension. Brenner’s obsession with Dimension X leads him to start researching the dimension in Nevada. This is where Henry Creel comes into the equation.

Henry Creel’s Backstory

Vecna wasn’t always the monster he turned into in Stranger Things. He starts out as a typical 12-year-old boy whose life is forever altered after a trip to Dimension X. The First Shadow discusses the first time Henry disappeared into the alternate dimension, as he went missing in Nevada around the same time Brenner was conducting studies on this reality. Henry returns after 12 hours in the void with his powers that will eventually have him kill his mother and leave his father in prison for the crime.

Much like how Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was entrapped in the Mind Flayer’s grasp in the show, Henry is infiltrated by the same monster in the stage play. When his powers and behavior that is influenced by his trip to Dimension X start wreaking havoc on those around him, Henry’s mother forces a move to Hawkins where the rest of The First Shadow takes place.

Henry’s relationship with a girl named Patty Newby (the sister of Bob Newby from season 2 of the show) spurs much of the plot of the play. Patty and the Mind Flayer tug Henry in both directions, a fight for his morals and inner psyche. The Mind Flayer eventually wins that battle, resulting in Henry accidentally killing Patty. This is Henry’s last real connection to his humanity, and he is taken hostage by Hawkins National Lab and Brenner.

Who is The Real Main Antagonist of Stranger Things?

The First Shadow reaffirms the Mind Flayer as potentially a bigger threat to Hawkins than even Vecna. If the Mind Flayer was the monster controlling Henry, poisoning his inner dialogue and motivations, and eventually leading to him killing the only person he loved, perhaps the residents of Hawkins need to be more wary of Will’s season 2 opponent than we imagined before. The show leads viewers to believe that Vecna is now at the top of the villain hierarchy, but Dustin gives a small hint at that order being reversed when he says that Vecna might be the Mind Flayer’s “five-star general.”

Stranger Things: The First Shadow reveals that there are many more layers to Henry Creel’s story than the show had time to explain. We still don’t know why Henry was taken into Dimension X or why the Mind Flayer used him in his childhood, but we do now know that Henry was not born with the powers he possesses. A trip into the alternate dimension and a stranglehold that the Mind Flayer places over him afterward reorients the story and potentially allows for a Vecna redemption arc.