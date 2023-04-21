Chevalier Defies Whitewashing of Historical Movies Like Marie Antoinette and Amadeus

The monarchy and aristocracy of France in the years before the Revolution began is a popular subject of both film and television. The 2006 movie Marie Antoinette directed by Sofia Coppola will be the movie most viewers likely compare Chevalier to. In addition, Chevalier’s opening intentionally likely recalls Miloš Forman’s Amadeus (1984), an epic about the rise and fall of Mozart. Joseph Bologne has also appeared in pop culture from time to time, be it in last year’s canceled STARZ miniseries Dangerous Liaisons or the new 2023 PBS miniseries Marie Antoinette, both of which spotlight Chevalier as one of Marie Antoinette’s favorite musicians. However, he has almost always been left in the background, filling out the margins of this world.

Conversely in Chevalier, after Bologne’s masterful upstaging, we then get a flashback to Joseph at around 6 years old. His father George (Jim High), who is a white man, is arguing with a private school to accept him despite being biracial and illegitimate. Bologne plays the violin at that age better than many adults can and this earns him admission. These early scenes set the tone for why Chevalier is unique in comparison to other films about 18th century France. Moviegoers are seeing the opulence of that period from the point of view of Black people who suffered to maintain the French monarchy’s wealth. The script also uses the racist language which was acceptable at the time to counteract the idealism and erasure of previous films.

For instance, the 2006 Marie Antoinette film briefly featured a little Black boy who was a companion/servant to one member of the royal court but made no effort to examine why he was there beyond the conversation of excessive luxury. The racism of having a Black child treated as little more than a pet went completely unaddressed. By contrast, Chevalier shows several scenes where members of the elites and royal court call Bologne a “party trick” and other obvious dehumanizing terms.

Two central conflicts drive the story of Chevalier. The first is Bologne’s quest to become the head of the Paris Opera. This position would allow him to write and artistically direct future productions and increase exposure for his musical compositions. His main rival for the position is the older, foreign, and white composer Christoph Gluck (Harry Lloyd-Hughes). The competitive nature of the performing arts shares thematic similarities with Amadeus, but the key difference is that Antonio Salieri, Mozart’s rival in that film, is the narrator. In addition, racism plays a much bigger role than personal spite as motivation for Bologne’s enemies to sabotage his career goals.

Chevalier and the beginning of Amadeus occur in the same time period, which means they aesthetically share a lot of set design and costuming elements. The main difference between Amadeus and Chevalier is where the action is centered, and how performances are used to move the story along. Amadeus takes place in Germany and Austria, whereas France is the stage in Chevalier. The audience sees more scenes in Chevalier where Bologne is playing the violin while Amadeus emphasizes Mozart drafting compositions for other actors, singers, and musicians. In the making of Chevalier though, the violin scenes were in fact some of the hardest to shoot for Harrison.

“We were supposed to start with the concerts, but I fractured my collarbone, so we had to push [back the filming schedule], and then I couldn’t play the violin during that time or fence,” Harrison says. “All the fencing stuff and the violin stuff had to get pushed to the end.”