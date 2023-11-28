Which Doctor Who Monsters Were Hidden Among Rose’s Toys and Childhood Drawings?

Ood

The gentle, telepathic Ood are so kind they’re sadly used as an enslaved race throughout much of their history. The tenth Doctor and Rose meet them in “The Impossible Planet”, where the demon Beast possesses them and gets them to kill other people aboard the spaceship by electrocuting them with their translation orbs. Later on in “The Planet of The Ood”, The Doctor and Donna discover the dastardly Ood Operations have been breeding and controlling the Ood for centuries so they can sell them as slaves. Ood Sigma is the one who foresees the coming of the DoctorDonna.

The Beast of Krop Tor

The Tenth Doctor (also David Tennant) met The Beast – a giant, devilish demon with ram-like horns – in series two episodes “The Impossible Planet” and “The Satan Pit”. It was imprisoned in the planet Krop Tor, which was orbiting a black hole, and The Beast claimed to be the origin of the devil figure in all religions. It possessed several living beings aboard the Walker space expedition, getting them to do its evil bidding, while The Doctor and Rose (Billie Piper) tried to save them – and the universe – from The Beast’s deadly plans.

Atraxi

The Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) met the Atraxi in his very first episode – “The Eleventh Hour” – in which he also befriends his companion Amy Pond (Karen Gillan). They’re basically a galactic police force in search of a missing prisoner, but all we saw of them was a giant eyeball set in a snowflake-esque spaceship. They were so intent on finding the mysterious Prisoner Zero they believed was hiding out on Earth, they threatened to destroy the planet, so it was up to The Doctor and Amy to save the day.

Racnoss

Our very first glimpse of Donna Noble came in Christmas special “The Runaway Bride”, where she discovered her fiance Lance was secretly in cahoots with the Racnoss, a humanoid-spider alien race who had been hibernating in the centre of the Earth, until its empress returned (in a Christmas star/web-shaped spaceship) ready to awaken all her children so they could destroy the world. Thankfully, The Doctor was there to stop them… and Donna was there to stop him.

Lupari

We met the Lupari in The Flux episodes of Doctor Who – they’re an alien race that look a lot like dogs. In “The Halloween Apocalypse”, the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) discovered the Lupari are species-bonded with humans, so every human has its own Lupar tasked with protecting them. When The Flux threatens Earth, the Lupari send seven billion spaceships to protect the planet, but they’re sadly destroyed by the merciless alien race of warriors, the Sontarans.

Slitheen

This framed childhood drawing seems to feature a rotund alien with long fingers that could well be the Slitheen, whom we first met terrorising London during series one. These tricksy aliens assume the form of humans by killing them and crawling into their skin, but while wearing these human skins they have a nasty habit of farting loudly (it’s all very silly). They still managed to infiltrate Downing Street, and it was up to the ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) and his companion Rose Tyler to stop them from starting a nuclear war to destroy Earth.