Doctor Who Spinoff Trailer Confirms: Sea Devils Are Hot Now

You expect tweaks. As budgets dictated, the costumes of classic era Doctor Who villains were made from tin foil and old pairs of tights, so whenever an alien race is revived for the modern show, they get a brush-up.

The Cybermen went from looking like sock puppets carrying air conditioning units to looking like expensive chrome espresso machines. The Silurians went from creatures from the black lagoon to slinky handbag-faced dinosaurs. The Sontarans… well, they still look exactly like a new potato jammed onto the head of a Ram Man doll, but now with slightly less searching melancholy in their eyes.

The Sea Devils already had a classic-to-modern-era redesign when they reappeared for 2022 Whittaker/Chibnall special “Legend of the Sea Devils”. They lost the panicked tortoise faces and gained a bit of ET chic. That’s nothing though, compared to what’s happened to them for new five-part spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea. In short: they are smokin’.

Well, at least the one played by Gugu Mbutha-Raw is, in a Borg Queen kind of way. Around the six-second mark in the trailer, there’s also a more traditional Sea Devil, prompting the question of whether Mbutha-Raw is playing a new evolution of her ancient marine reptile race? Take a look: