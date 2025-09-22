Doctor Who Season 9 Is Steven Moffat’s High-Water Mark

Doctor Who Season 9 Is A Study in Toxic Friendship

The relationship between the Doctor and Clara was one of the more complicated and layered Doctor-companion pairings. A slightly tempestuous Doctor-companion dynamic was by no means new, of course – Colin Baker’s tenure famously started with him trying to strangle his companion (though if anyone ever holds that up as a model to emulate, you should probably smile politely and back away). Season 8 had seen Clara struggling to reconcile herself to the Doctor’s new, older face and spikier, more emotionally distant personality, with tensions memorably boiling over in their incredibly charged confrontation at the beginning of “Dark Water.”

But much of the drama of season 8 was framed via a question that was never really as compelling as the show thought it was – the Doctor questioning whether he was “a good man.” It always felt like a slightly artificial device, and Clara surely knew the Doctor well enough by then to answer “yes you are, if sometimes a bit scary” and move on. Matt Smith’s incarnation died of old age protecting children and building Christmas presents, for goodness’ sake.

Season 9, however, gave us a much more nuanced question to consider – what if the Doctor and the companion were actually bad for each other? The idea of toxic friendships had already been explored through the Doctor and the Master (and latterly the Doctor and Missy), and season 9 found other intriguing variations on the idea, as with opening two-parter “The Magician’s Apprentice” and “The Witch’s Familiar” and their portrayal of the shifting dynamics between the Doctor and Davros, and Missy and Clara.

But when it came to the Doctor and the Master / Missy, the audience always had an escape hatch. Fundamentally, those two characters were at best frenemies, at worst openly antagonistic, so the darker, messier aspects of their relationship were the spice that made it fun, and not something we necessarily needed to interrogate too deeply.

A toxic friendship between Doctor and companion, however? That was much thornier. Throughout Doctor Who’s history, viewers have generally been encouraged to see that core relationship as a sort of wish fulfillment. Making friends with the magical imp who whisks us off to fantastic lands – dangerous, but with the implicit promise that our adventures will take us up against external dangers. Surely the dangers couldn’t come from within? From that special bond? From us?

Additionally, the Doctor-companion relationship has always been built around a very specific power imbalance. The Doctor is in charge, the companion is subordinate, albeit with varying degrees of agency depending on personality and era. But season 9 built on season 8’s re-conception of Clara as someone with as much agency as the Doctor, as evidenced in her confrontation with the Half-Face Man in “Deep Breath,” her assuming of the Doctor’s role in “Flatline,” and eventually her assuming of his name and backstory in “Death in Heaven.” By season 9, they were effectively equals.