Doctor Who Series 15 Trailer Breakdown

With glimpses of multiple new episodes, locations, monsters, and guest stars plus the return of familiar faces from UNIT’s Kate Lethbridge Stewart and Mel Bush to Anita Dobson’s Mrs Flood and Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday, here are a few of the trailer’s major talking points.

Belinda “the Nurse” Chandra

Judging by the nondescript contemporary bedroom in which Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) wakes up in the first seconds of the trailer, the new companion is another human from roughly, now. What though, is behind the flashing lights that have roused her from her IKEA bed in the middle of the night?

We see Belinda later fiddling with what looks like a saline drip and responding to the Doctor’s customary introduction that his name is “Just the Doctor” with the line, “Alright then, I’m called the Nurse.” Is she another medical companion to follow in Martha Jones’ footsteps?

She seems to be a reluctant companion, at least to begin with, telling the Doctor, “I am not one of your adventures” and demanding that he take her home, which he promises to do, albeit “the long way around”. But mysterious forces are stopping that from happening…

New Monsters

While the Doctor’s voiceover reminds us of the recurring theme that “there are forces beyond this universe” and vast creatures looking down on us, we see UNIT boss Kate Lethbridge Stewart walking along what looks like a high-security UNIT corridor as a slimy monster contained in one of its cells slams against the viewing window. Shudder.

At 0:16, a leggy skeleton dinosaur-ish creature towers above some rooftops, followed by a silhouetted spiny creature at 1:18 that’s seen reaching a bony hand onto the shoulder of guest star Jonah Hauer King as Ruby Sunday explains, “It wants you scared… Because it likes the taste.” At 1:34, there’s a giant spider creature that’s more robotic-looking than a Racnoss, but just as likely to haunt children’s nightmares.