How Doctor Who Books Formed a Path to Writing the TV Show

Between 1990 and 2005, when Doctor Who wasn’t on TV, the show mostly existed as original novels. When Russell T. Davies, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter brought it back in 2005, several of the show’s new screenwriters were chosen from the writers of those spin-off books, including Davies and future showrunner Steven Moffat. While they both had plenty of TV experience by the mid-90s, their first official Doctor Who commissions were in prose.

In 2025, the pattern returned. Of the four new writers announced last month as having contributed episodes to the new TV season, one – novelist Juno Dawson – started out writing official Doctor Who prose fiction. Might this mean that, if we see more of this version of the show after the second season airs this spring, newly announced Who novelists Emily Cook (Fear Death By Water) and Hannah Fergesen (Spectral Scream) could follow in Dawson’s footsteps, or is it now more of a closed shop? Let’s retrace the journeys of previous writers who made the leap from Doctor Who page to screen.

Russell T. Davies

Davies had pitched ideas, since adapted by Big Finish, to Doctor Who in the late Eighties, but his first story was the 1996 novel Damaged Goods. Unlike his TV Doctor Who, it is astonishingly bleak. As part of the New Adventures line, it had to feature the then-current Seventh Doctor, and Davies emphasises the melancholy in the character rather than his Machiavellian scheming. Familiar elements include a family called Tyler in a London housing estate. Less familiar to Doctor Who was the cocaine tainted by an ancient Time Lord superweapon.

Steven Moffat

Moffat contributed a short story – Continuity Errors – to the 1996 Decalog 3 anthology, containing several ideas he would later re-use: the setting is a planet-sized library, he considered calling it The Curse of Fatal Death (which he would later use for his Comic Relief episode in 1999), the Doctor is referred to as a “complicated space-time event” and the story revolves around time-travel, with the Doctor changing a librarian’s past to make her more amenable to lending him a book, and uses a framing device of a university lecture (one entitled Doctor Who: Nice guy or utter bastard? – the central thrust of Moffat’s entire time on the show).