Doctor Who Series 15 Finale Release Time Will Break With (New) Tradition

In news that will come as comfort to traditionalists, the finale of the current series of Doctor Who (which we’ve stubbornly been calling series 15 for consistency, but almost everywhere else is called season two, so take your pick), won’t be released early on BBC iPlayer. As confirmed on the official Doctor Who website, the first time anybody will be able to see the episode will be in an as-yet-unannounced primetime evening BBC One slot on Saturday, May 31. That means no ducking and hiding from potential spoilers in the daytime.

The release strategy means that the episode will be simultaneously available around the world, on BBC One, Disney+ and in the select UK cinemas holding special showings of the current run’s final two episodes, “Wish World”, and “The Reality War”.

Previously, the Disney+-distributed episodes have been made available to stream on BBC iPlayer either at midnight on Fridays (for last year’s series 14) or at 8am on Saturdays (for series 15). Hardcore fans wanting to see the episodes at the earliest opportunity therefore had to stay up late, or get up early and watch them with a bowl of breakfast cereal. Not for the finale.

There are new plot details about that finale, too, straight from showrunner Russell T. Davies: