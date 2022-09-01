I Came By: Netflix Horror’s Ending Offers a Glimmer of Hope

We know Blake has kept at least one young man hostage in his custom basement. When Toby breaks into Blake’s house he sees the guy beaten and half naked, and returns with the hope of rescuing him. I Came By looks like it’s going to be a movie about angry young man Toby, whose relationship with his mother is fractious, and who has absolutely lost faith in a world he sees as corrupt, taking on Blake, rescuing his captive and proving to the world that he is worth something.

But this isn’t that movie. In the film’s first big twist, Toby slips and is clonked on the head with a cricket bat by Blake.

Later we get a glimpse of a possible motivation for why Blake is the way he is – or at least where his murderous urges first arose. Blake had a terrible father with whom he had no positive relationship. Blake’s colonialist father (Toby references this earlier in the movie) hired a young Parsi man called Ravi as a ‘helper’ who he eventually took under his wing and then into his bed, usurping his wife and son, who he abandoned, eventually leading to his mother’s suicide – Blake was the first to find his dead mum.

Blake tells his latest victim, an Iranian man named Omid (Yazdan Qafouri), that he later beat Ravi to death kicking off his murderous obsession.

Why asylum seekers?

Possibly because he’s a massive racist. Possibly because of his memories of Ravi and his terrible racist father. But also likely because he’s an opportunist. Known as an advocate for asylum seekers he has access to these young men, can ask questions to find out how much their disappearance will be noticed, and for example, in the instance of Omid who he drugs, but manages to escape, he can manipulate him with threats to expedite or hold up his application for asylum. Omid wont go to the police because of his fear of how that will affect his application. In this way the very people who are supposed to be protecting him are the ones putting him at risk, and in this case actually murdering him. As a detail in a thriller it’s neat. As the reality we are currently living it’s incredibly troubling.

How many people has Blake killed?

It’s not clear if he’s had victims before the man that Toby finds, but it would appear that Blake’s MO is to capture and keep a prisoner to torture (and god knows what else, but there are very clear sexual undertones here – Bonneville playing against type is leeringly creepy, softly spoken and proper in a way that makes your skin crawl). When he realizes Toby is on to him, and eventually captures him, Blake has no choice but to destroy the evidence. He kills both men and cleans the dungeon room so when the police come at the behest of Toby’s mum Liz (Kelly MacDonald – heartbreaking) the place is clean. Even though PC Hunter (Marilyn Nnadebe) is incredibly suspicious of Blake and notices the peephole goes the wrong way they can’t charge Blake due to his connections. He even takes a sly dig, closing the door for a second and whispering ‘is that all you’ve got? I thought you were one of the clever ones’ to taunt her.