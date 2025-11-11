Doctor Who Needs to Do Better By the Rani

Girl, we were too. Not just because we got two Ranis—but because neither of them felt all that much like the original incarnation. The character is one of the Doctor’s more intriguing adversaries, sort of an antihero more than an outright villain, albeit one that is less interested in simply getting the Doctor’s attention or using violence as a love language in the way that pretty much every incarnation of the Master is. A scientist who is willing to sacrifice anything in the name of her research, the Rani is an amoral figure, but not a particularly vicious one. She doesn’t care much (or, really, at all) about who gets caught in the crossfire of her various projects, but her goal isn’t to cause harm or mayhem for its own sake.

But while it’s obvious in “The Reality War” that the Rani is basically seeking to resurrect Gallifrey for her own personal ends, that’s… kind of the only thing either of these new incarnations has in common with her former self. Dobson’s in particular was wildly strange, suddenly completely subservient to her other half and more than a little stupid. (And while the Rani is certainly many things, no version of her should ever be dumb.)

Plus, there are still tons of unanswered questions about Dobson’s version of the character, which seemed so very different than any version we’d ever seen before. Why was Mrs.Flood so obsessed with Fifteen’s companions, sometimes seeming more interested in them than the Doctor himself? (How many houses did that woman own anyway? Is she everyone’s neighbor?) Why did all of her outfits so frequently mirror other characters from the Doctor Who universe? (That cape at the end of “Empire of Death” screamed Romana.) How did she know about Sutekh’s existence back in season 14? And what happened to her after the Archie Panjabi version was unceremoniously (and far too quickly) killed off?

Dobson’s not saying, but she’s not averse to stepping back into the role again to find out. “Anything is possible,” she said. “And if Russell asked me now, I’d be out that door so quick.”

In all honesty, it’s not the worst idea. Dobson’s an actor who’s more than capable of walking the fine line between drama and camp that a significant villain role in this universe requires, and fans deserve more from the Rani’s return than a muddled reappearance and quick death. Heck, the character deserves better than that! So let Dobson take another crack at it, as the real and only Rani this time, and give the character a chance to face off against her long-time adversary in a way that actually feels important and necessary to the story. Don’t make us wait another few decades to see her again.