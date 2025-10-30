Why Disney’s Plan to Marvelize Doctor Who Failed

For most Doctor Who fans, the news that Disney finally officially announced their break-up with the BBC and the conclusion of the partnership that funded the last two seasons of the show came as an enormous relief. The long-running sci-fi series has been stuck in a bizarre liminal state since season 15 concluded earlier this year, when lead actor Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor regenerated as part of a finale that felt like nothing so much as a quick and dirty patch job on the finale we were originally supposed to see. But like any dramatic relationship end, it is not without its share of gossip and blame.

Deadline has a deep dive into the behind-the-scenes madness that apparently categorized Doctor Who’s time in the Mouse House, and it’s… a lot. Per their report, the deal fell apart over many things, including but not limited to: ratings woes, concerns over the show’s failure to attract an audience beyond its original fanbase, its hefty price tag, and worries that showrunner Russell T. Davies’ embrace of diverse storytelling was a poor fit for our current moment in Donald Trump’s America. Even Gatwa’s commitment to the role was called into question by some insiders. Apparently, it was just a bad match all around.

“It was pretty apparent from early on that this wasn’t for the long term,” a former Disney executive is quoted as saying. “Everyone got the impression that it wasn’t doing what it needed to do [on Disney+] to be sustained.”

It’s true that Doctor Who hasn’t exactly been a big hit for Disney+. The most recent season failed to land on Nielsen and Luminate’s streaming charts, and the Mouse couldn’t even be bothered to put out their own official statement announcing their exit from the franchise. (They apparently just confirmed the BBC’s comments when asked about it.)