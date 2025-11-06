Doctor Who Spinoff Is Changing the Name of the Classic Sea Devils

In tragic news for those of us who’ve been determinedly calling the forthcoming (questionable) Doctor Who spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea “that Sea Devils show” or something vaguely similar, we’re going to have to update our terminology. Because in the world of this series, that term is actually kind of offensive. Yes, really.

Apparently, the classic villains, first introduced in Jon Pertwee’s Third Doctor era, actually prefer to be called “Homo Aqua,” and in the context of this story may not actually be the bad guys at all. Granted, the name shift kind of makes sense—-dumb sense, but sense!—if only as a sort of in-universe reason to explain why this particular flavor of the creatures has slightly more humanoid features than the decidedly scalier versions we last saw in 2022’s “Legend of the Sea Devils”. (Which, if you want to be technical about it, did include a moment where Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteen was criticized for using Homo Aqua’s now former moniker.)

“It’s racist to say Sea Devil,” screenwriter Russell T Davies (half?) jokingly told the Radio Times during a visit to the series’ set.

Specific plot details are scarce, but what we do know is that the show will involve a climate change-fueled conflict between humanity and the ancient creatures, who are presumably quite fed up after years of humankind polluting the oceans Homo Aqua call home. Violence seems inevitable, unless human negotiator Barclay (Russell Tovey) and not-a-Sea-Devil ambassador Salt (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) can find a way forward for both their species.