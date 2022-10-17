Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall Names His Proudest Episodes

Rosa, written by Mallory Blackman, was a critically acclaimed episode which powerfully told the story of Rosa Parks, and went on to win the Visionary Arts Award at the 2019 BAFTAs. It was hailed by many as a return to Doctor Who’s early days where the goal was to educate as well as entertain. Likewise, Demons of the Punjab shone a light on the events preceding the partition of India, allowing us an insight into Yaz’s family history.

‘Spyfall’, ‘Fugitive of the Judoon’ and ‘Ascension of the Cybermen’ also got a mention as some of Chibnall’s top episodes. But for him, it wasn’t necessarily one particular episode that made him proud, but rather the collective overall achievement of this particular era of the show:

‘I think we made history, with Jodie as the first female Doctor we made history, and I think the team of writers and directors who came on board the show from all sorts of different heritages and backgrounds, and came into the show and told their stories, that’s what I’m really proud of. So we made history and it’s carrying on next year, and that’s just brilliant.’

The question was also put to Mandip Gill, who joined Chibnall and Whittaker at the Q&A, which took place on 11th October at Curzon Bloomsbury in London.

‘What I’m most happy about was being part of the historical episodes which you mentioned, ‘Demons of the Punjab’ and ‘Rosa’,’ Gill agreed. ‘It was such an honour to be part of such pieces but in this genre, you don’t really see it happening, but I think they were beautifully done, it was written beautifully. The directing was great but it just felt so special to be a part of something that I’m really connected to and that my family could watch even if they don’t necessarily watch sci-fi shows – there was a connection there and I am so honoured to have been part of those storylines.’

When Russell T Davies and Steven Moffat were asked the same question at the end of their respective eras, they found it similarly hard to narrow down their favourite episodes.