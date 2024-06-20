Doctor Who’s Series 14 Finale Originally Had a Lot More Susan Twist(s) at the End

That last part came to pass in first 60th anniversary special “The Star Beast” when the Doctor recited those three words to bring Donna Noble’s memories of her time in the TARDIS back. The other part though? Anyone who’s seen episode seven “The Legend of Ruby Sunday”, the first half of series 14’s two-part finale, will know that it didn’t feature a 1940s American coffee bar. So what happened to that opening?

According to a new interview with actor Susan Twist in DWM 605, it was part of a scrapped pre-titles sequence for the episode that would have featured three extra cameos from Twist.

Going by the working title of “Chrysalis” in reference to Kate Lethbridge-Stewart’s (correct, as it turned out) theory that Twist’s tech giant Susan Triad might be an unwitting container from which evil would emerge, the episode in its first draft opened not at UNIT Tower but in the USA.

“Susan would have played a nanny in Pennsylvania in 1946, pushing a pram through a park past Albert Einstein and singer, actor and civil rights activist Paul Robeson,” explains DWM. “Next scene, the woman is the one who waits: a blue-skinned waitress – 100% Sloogma – serving the Doctor and Ruby in an alien diner.”

After some Sloogma-dialect chat, the Doctor and Ruby encounter the woman again, this time as a human astronaut addressing a colony of giant ants on an alien world and bringing them greetings from “the Earth Imperium of the Emperor Horatio.”

What ended up on screen was a scene of the Doctor at UNIT HQ recapping the woman’s various appearances in the series so far, plus glimpses of a couple of off-screen adventures (“Planet Sloog, she is a Slooma, Planet Varsitay she is a griffin, the Five-Fold Configuration she’s a Bleet…”).