Disney+ New Releases: March 2023

With its list of new releases for March 2023, Disney+ is premiering another season of arguably its most successful and recognizable series. That’s right: it’s time for more of The Mandalorian. Ever heard of it??!??!?

The Mandalorian season 3 premieres Wednesday, March 1 on Disney+ with “Chapter 17” and will continue to air new episodes weekly. A lot has changed since The Mandalorian signed off in its mind-bending season 2 finale on Dec. 18, 2020. Star Pedro Pascal has continued his destiny as a lone wolf guiding a young cub with The Last of Us. Cara Dune actress Gina Carano did some stuff. And most importantly: The Book of Boba Fett served as a sort of Mandalorian season 2.5. So when you see Grogu a.k.a. Baby Yoda back in season 3 despite jetting off in the season 2 finale, rest assured that that it all makes canonical sense.

In addition to The Mandalorian season 3 this month, Star Wars maintains a strong presence on Disney+ with fresh episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch in March, culminating with the two-part season 2 finale on March 29. Meanwhile, Marvel makes some waves of its own as Mpower premieres on March 8. Per Disney+, the series “salutes the Marvel women, onscreen and off, who have brought our iconic heroes to life.” On that same day, five episodes of Disney Channel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will make their Disney+ premiere as well.

Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.