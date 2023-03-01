Disney+ New Releases: March 2023
We have a list of the new Disney+ movies and shows arriving in March 2023 including The Mandalorian season 3!
With its list of new releases for March 2023, Disney+ is premiering another season of arguably its most successful and recognizable series. That’s right: it’s time for more of The Mandalorian. Ever heard of it??!??!?
The Mandalorian season 3 premieres Wednesday, March 1 on Disney+ with “Chapter 17” and will continue to air new episodes weekly. A lot has changed since The Mandalorian signed off in its mind-bending season 2 finale on Dec. 18, 2020. Star Pedro Pascal has continued his destiny as a lone wolf guiding a young cub with The Last of Us. Cara Dune actress Gina Carano did some stuff. And most importantly: The Book of Boba Fett served as a sort of Mandalorian season 2.5. So when you see Grogu a.k.a. Baby Yoda back in season 3 despite jetting off in the season 2 finale, rest assured that that it all makes canonical sense.
In addition to The Mandalorian season 3 this month, Star Wars maintains a strong presence on Disney+ with fresh episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch in March, culminating with the two-part season 2 finale on March 29. Meanwhile, Marvel makes some waves of its own as Mpower premieres on March 8. Per Disney+, the series “salutes the Marvel women, onscreen and off, who have brought our iconic heroes to life.” On that same day, five episodes of Disney Channel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will make their Disney+ premiere as well.
Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.
Wednesday, March 1
New Library Titles
- Eureka! (S1, 4 episodes)
- Going Fur Gold (S1)
Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 17 (Season 3 Premiere)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 211 “Metamorphosis”
Friday, March 3
New Library Titles
- Dino Death Match
- The Next Mega Tsunami
Wednesday, March 8
New Library Titles
- Africa’s Deadliest (S2, S3, S4, S5)
- Chibiverse (S1)
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Mpower – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 212 “The Outpost”
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 18
Friday, March 10
Disney+ Originals
- Chang Can Dunk (Premiere)
Tuesday, March 14
Available on Disney+
- Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic (Livestream)
Wednesday, March 15
New Library Titles
- Doogie Howser, M.D. (S1, S2, S3, S4)
- Engineering Connections (S1, S2)
- Firebuds (S1, 4 episodes)
- Kiff (S1, 6 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts – Season 2 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 213 “Pabu”
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 19
Friday, March 17
New Library Titles
- Hippo VS. Croc
Disney+ Originals
- Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman (Premiere)
Wednesday, March 22
New Library Titles
- How to Win at Everything (S1)
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 4 episodes)
- Restaurants at the End of the World (S1)
- Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (S1)
Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 214 “Tipping Point”
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 20
Friday, March 24
New Library Titles
- Witness Disaster
Saturday, March 25
New Library Titles
- Saturdays (S1, 6 episodes)
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs (S3)
Wednesday, March 29
New Library Titles
- Crimes Against Nature (S2)
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)
- Incredibly Small World (S1)
Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 215 “The Summit”, Episode 216 “Plan 99” – Season 2 Finale
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 21
Friday, March 31
New Library Titles
- Prom Pact
- Worst Weather Ever?
Disney+ Originals
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Season 2 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)