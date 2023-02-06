Loki Season 2: The Timekeepers Are Back in New Trailer

Loki’s Variant Sylvie killed He Who Remains in the finale and reignited the multiverse, destroying the Sacred Timeline, which was once said to be protected by The Timekeepers. A heartbroken Loki returned to the TVA and encountered a version of Mobius who didn’t even know who he was, and there was no one to help him fix his mess. The grand Timekeepers statues at the TVA had been replaced by a ominous statue of Kang, immediately proving that Loki and Sylvie had unleased Kang’s Variants onto the multiverse once more.

Well, we certainly haven’t seen the last of the Timekeepers if a new Disney+ trailer is anything to go by. The trailer has been released online to promote new and returning series to both the Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, including Star Wars show The Mandalorian, Cheryl Strayed adaptation Tiny Beautiful Things and, of course, Loki. Shots from Season 2 are peppered throughout the trailer, but they rush by pretty quickly. Luckily, eager beavers on the internet have already cut together all the Loki bits for us! You can check out the montage below.

As you can see, there is a brief shot of Loki in his TVA suit forcing an object into a Timekeepers mosaic, directly in the center of a hourglass being held by the one in the middle. The Sacred Timeline runs through the mosaic, and on the table in the foreground, there is seemingly the decapitated head of a very familiar animatronic from the fourth episode of Season 1!

It’s hard to know what to make of the Timekeepers’ re-emergence, but if we think linearly, we can perhaps assume that in Season 2 Loki has traveled to a time when the TVA was still drinking the Timekeepers scenario Kool-Aid; likely the original timeline he shared with Mobius before the events that transpired at He Who Remains‘ Citadel at the End of Time. This would at least solve the problem of his friendship with Mobius being erased by the multiverse.

However, the mystery of the Timekeepers was never truly wrapped up in Loki Season 1. Although they were dismissed as nothing but a puppet show by Loki and Sylvie, when the pair traveled to the Citadel and first met He Who Remains, there was a group of Timekeepers statues in the foyer. Collectively, there were not three statues, but four, with the fourth having been smashed to bits by person or persons unknown. Series production designed Kasra Farahani was tight-lipped about the broken fourth statue at the time, simply saying “the answers will be forthcoming”.