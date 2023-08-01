Disney+ New Releases: August 2023
We have a list of the new Disney+ movies and shows arriving in August 2023 including the Star Wars: Ahsoka.
Now that Marvel’s Secret Invasion has wrapped on Disney+, it can only mean one thing: it’s Star Wars’ turn. Disney+’s list of new releases for August 2023 includes the next installment in the galaxy far, far away.
Star Wars: Ahsoka premieres its first two episodes (of eight total) on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Starring Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi Ahsoka Tano, this series will pick up where The Mandalorian season 2 left off and continue the story of the galaxy in its (all-too-brief) post-Empire period. Clone Wars fans already know was Ahsoka brings to the table and now Disney+ subscribers will too.
The only other original series of note this month is the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Aug. 9. Many of the original actors from High School Musical are returning this round save for the ever elusive Zac Efron. There aren’t many other original or library titles to speak of but anyone curious as to what the worst Spider-Man movie ever looks like can check out The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on Aug. 11.
Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.
Wednesday, August 2
New Library Titles
- Farm Dreams (S1, 6 episodes)
- How Not to Draw Shorts (S1, 5 episodes)
- Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Friday, August 4
New Library Titles
- Rio 2
Wednesday, August 9
New Library Titles
- Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (S3, 11 episodes)
- Dino Ranch (S2, 9 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 (All Episodes Streaming)
Friday, August 11
New Library Titles
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- Barnyard Olympics
- Donald’s Cousin Gus
- Donald’s Nephews
- Flying Jalopy
- Goofy and Wilbur
- Mickey’s Steam-Roller
Wednesday, August 16
New Library Titles
- Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (S1, 10 episodes)
- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (S2, 6 episodes)
- Wicked Tuna (S12, 20 episodes)
Thursday, August 17
New Library Titles
- The Wonder Years (S2, 10 episodes)
Friday, August 18
Disney+ Originals
- LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest
Wednesday, August 23
Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: Ahsoka (Two-Episode Premiere)
Friday, August 25
New Library Titles
- Cinderella 4K Remaster
- Explorer: Lost in the Arctic
Wednesday, August 30
New Library Titles
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 6 episodes)
- Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 6 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 3
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2)