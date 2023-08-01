Disney+ New Releases: August 2023

Now that Marvel’s Secret Invasion has wrapped on Disney+, it can only mean one thing: it’s Star Wars’ turn. Disney+’s list of new releases for August 2023 includes the next installment in the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: Ahsoka premieres its first two episodes (of eight total) on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Starring Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi Ahsoka Tano, this series will pick up where The Mandalorian season 2 left off and continue the story of the galaxy in its (all-too-brief) post-Empire period. Clone Wars fans already know was Ahsoka brings to the table and now Disney+ subscribers will too.

The only other original series of note this month is the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Aug. 9. Many of the original actors from High School Musical are returning this round save for the ever elusive Zac Efron. There aren’t many other original or library titles to speak of but anyone curious as to what the worst Spider-Man movie ever looks like can check out The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on Aug. 11.

Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.