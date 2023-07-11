Star Wars: Ahsoka Trailer Just Hinted a Big Jedi Twist Is on the Way

Except this time she’s wielding Ezra’s green lightsaber…and holding her own against Shin, who is presumably a powerful Force user with a lot more Jedi training under her belt. Which leaves us wondering whether there’s more to Sabine’s training than dueling techniques?

Although it was established in Rebels that Sabine wasn’t Force-sensitive, has this somehow changed in the years between the ending of the animated series and when Ahsoka is set? Or is Ahsoka teasing a journey for Sabine where she learns she can wield the Force after all, just like Finn did in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy? If so, and this is pure speculation, a twist like that would certainly set the character on a completely new course, a path that could lead her to becoming a Jedi.

The trailer hints that Sabine will certainly try (and seemingly fail) to use the Force to push Shin back during their fight, suggesting the character perhaps knows something about her own abilities that we don’t. In the scene, Shin mocks Sabine, declaring that the Mandalorian has “no power.” But is Sabine about to surprise her?

The revelation that Ahsoka once trained Sabine also brings an unexpected bit of conflict to the new series. Although Rebels ended with the duo setting out to find Ezra, who went missing at the end of the cartoon, we learn that the duo parted ways at some point before ever finding their friend. In the trailer, Ahsoka says that she “walked away from Sabine,” which has caused a rift between them. It’s unclear how long Ahsoka was Sabine’s master before she left or why she “walked away,” but it does seem like she now regrets the decision. Either way, the trailer makes clear that Sabine will eventually rejoin Ahsoka, presumably to resume their mission to find Ezra and take down Thrawn.

The trailer also revisits Ezra’s final message to Sabine from Rebels, which feels particularly significant now that Sabine seems to have decided to follow in his footsteps as a Jedi. If you recall from the animated series, after Ezra and Thrawn vanish into unknown space, the rest of the heroes discover a message he left for them. To Sabine, all Ezra says is “I’m counting on you.” At first, she doesn’t seem to know what Ezra is counting on her to do, but by the end of the episode she’s decided to go off with Ahsoka to find him, implying that this is what he wanted her to do all along.

However, in the trailer we see what looks like another, longer version of Ezra’s message, which is similar, but provides new context to his farewell. He says, “As a Jedi, sometimes you have to make the decision no one else can, but I’m counting on you to see this through.” This phrasing could indicate that he wanted her to pursue Jedi training with Ahsoka and that’s what she realizes at the end of Rebels.