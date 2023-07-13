Secret Invasion Fails Because It Can’t Pick a Genre

Secret Invasion’s plot rests on the Skrulls’ frustration with their refugee status, which drives them to take over the Earth. That sort of behavior wouldn’t be surprising from the thoroughly evil Skrulls of the comics, but it’s horrifying when coming from the sympathetic characters in the MCU. The show twists the metaphor from Captain Marvel, effectively framing refugees as inherently untrustworthy beings who use assimilation to cover their plans to replace citizens, and by refusing to properly engage with the political ideas it invokes, Secret Invasion effectively parrots one of the key tenets of modern Fascism.

I’m all for superhero fiction grappling with complex themes. The genre has been doing it long before Green Lantern and Green Arrow hit the road back in 1970. The best examples – the New Deal aspirations of early Superman, the embrace of outsiders in X-Men, the anti-Colonialist ideologies in the Black Panther films – manage to find social commentary within genre tropes. But Secret Invasion earns no credit for simply acknowledging that these issues exist. It must say something about those issues, offering a perspective that one cannot find elsewhere.

Secret Invasion Even Fails at Fun

Or, it can ignore politics altogether. After all, we don’t really go to the MCU for philosophy or sociology. On a core level, Secret Invasion just needs to be an exciting show about spies fighting aliens in the Marvel Universe. Give us green lizard-looking baddies in purple jumpsuits, zapping our heroes with ray guns that the Mars Attacks! aliens would envy.

But instead of embracing the inherent goofiness of its premise, the show opts for a realism that doesn’t fit its core premise. For as much as they talk about pride in their culture, the Skrulls rarely appear in their green skin and never wear space suits, usually looking like regular humans in street clothes. Even big concepts like the Super-Skrulls, who can adopt the powers of Marvel superheroes, feel bland when depicted in Secret Invasion. Gravik uses the abilities of Guardian of the Galaxy Groot for a moment in the climax of “Beloved,” but then abandons the superpower for terrestrial knives and guns.

Secret Invasion also deliberately swerves away from the shared universe storytelling of the MCU, so although we know that the Blip bothered Fury and that he wants to avoid the Avengers, we don’t really understand the details of those character decisions. And as much as the story reminds us that Fury has been in space for years, we don’t know what he was doing up there in the first place – other than avoiding reality – and that makes Fury’s character a drifting anchor to which we cannot cling.

The show makes a point of telling us that Fury has lost a step after being in space, but it rarely shows us what made Fury a great spy to begin with. Previous MCU entries made good use of Jackson’s screen presence to sell Fury as a man who knows all the secrets. And Captain Marvel showed young Fury pulling nifty tricks like getting fingerprints with scotch tape. But in Secret Invasion, Fury seems to trust everyone immediately and susses out an imposter only because “Nobody calls me Nick” (they do).