Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow Was the Original Taskmaster

Was there any kind of format to this live mayhem? Well actually, yes, and technically speaking, Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow walked so that Taskmaster could run.

Each weekend, a different group of six children (called Bungalow Heads) featured on the show, and Dick and Dom set them a series of bizarre tasks, awarding the contestants points in a rather haphazard but generally fair manner based on their performance. Sound familiar?

At the end of the Saturday show, the winning child would win a prize, and then the points rolled over to the next show (on Sunday), with the contestants continuing to compete to win the grand prizes. The first and second-place prizes were usually fairly desirable – think games consoles, bikes, camcorders (!) – and the third-place prize was something ridiculous like an ear wig (an actual wig for your ear), or a hubcap.

Like Taskmaster, the tasks were also a glorious mix between silly, genuinely challenging and fun. For instance, attempting to douse yourself with various coloured paints in the right order:

Or the Repetition Competition, when contestants have to repeat a series of random words in the correct sequence (which sometimes didn’t go to plan):

Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toast saw contestants try to cover their bodies with as many slices of toast before the time ran out, and wouldn’t be a bad idea for a Taskmaster live studio task: