The DC Comics Alternate Realities We Want to See in the Peacemaker Finale

Of course, the multiverse came back at DC, most recently fully explained in Grant Morrison‘s Multiversity event from 10 years ago, which may have been incorporated into Peacemaker. In other words, there are still a lot of alternate realities that we want to see when Chris Smith and the 11th Street Kids take walk through in the multiverse.

Earth-0

Earth-0 is the Bizarro Earth, home to the Superman derivation known, appropriately enough, as Bizarro. Earth-0 began as a goofy Silver Age concept, a world in which everything was blocky and backwards, where people said “Goodbye” when they meant “Hello.” From the Bronze Age on, writers have largely ignored Earth-0, reimagining Bizarro not as a Superman from a backward dimension, but as a Lex Luthor-made clone of Superman gone terribly wrong.

Anyone who saw Superman knows that those writers include James Gunn, whose Ultraman sure played a lot like Bizarro. Those people may remember that Ultraman was sent through a black hole at the end of the movie. Could that black hole lead to Earth-0? And could Peacemaker, which was shooting at the same time as Superman and already had a cameo from Nicholas Hoult as Luthor, visit Earth-0 as well?

Earth-2

Even if your DC knowledge goes no further than the Arrowverse on CW, then you know Earth-2. But to fully understand this reality, you need to know a little comic book industry history. DC started the Golden Age of comics with the introduction of Superman in 1938, but superheroes had fallen out of favor by the end of World War II. They became popular again when DC started the Silver Age by reimagining the Flash, Green Lantern, and others in the 1950s. Eventually, DC decided to bring back those Golden Age heroes by establishing that they live on Earth-2, where Jay Garrick is the Flash, Alan Scott is Green Lantern, and so on.

When DC combined the Earths in the Crisis, they established that the Golden Age heroes were predecessors to the Silver Age heroes, and kept them around as older mentors. Superman seemed to suggest that Gunn was following the same model, as the timeline in the movie’s opening leaves room for a long lineage and Golden Age heroes like Wildcat and Starman appear on the mural in the Hall of Justice. However, that doesn’t mean that Gunn can’t give these same heroes a world of their own on Earth-2.

Earth-4

Earth-4 is the world most likely to show up on Peacemaker because it is, in the larger DC Comics cosmology, Christopher Smith’s original home. By this point, most people know that Peacemaker, Judomaster, and others were originally created by Charlton Comics, a publisher that began operation in 1940. Charlton stopped publishing superheroes in 1967 and, in 1983, the characters were acquired by DC Comics.